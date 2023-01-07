Jen Shah slapped with a restraining order after cheating allegations

Jen Shah’s past comes back to haunt her before her prison sentencing. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison yesterday morning, but new information about her personal life is just being revealed, and it does not help her in the court of public opinion.

Only hours before Jen was due in federal court to find out her fate for fraud charges, reports surfaced of a restraining order she had after it was alleged that she cheated on her husband of 29 years, Sharrieff “Coach” Shah.

According to court documents, an unknown woman filed a request for a temporary restraining order against Jen after Jen showed up on her doorstep at 2:30 a.m.

The alleged incident stems from an affair that Jen was reportedly having with the petitioner’s husband, before the wife is said to have found out details and sent screenshots to Coach, blowing up the alleged tryst between Jen and this unknown man.

The woman claimed that Jen started to harass her after the leaked messages, but when she persisted in ignoring Jen, Jen hopped in her car and drove from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas, where her alleged lover and his wife lived. The cops were called and a temporary restraining order was granted.

Now the woman wants the world to know about what she says is Jen’s real character and hopes it would help prosecutors get more prison time for the shamed former star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Mystery woman wants Jen Shah to get more prison time after alleged affair

Right before Jen’s sentencing, the woman who filed an order of protection against Jen wanted the federal courts to be aware of what she says happened. Even though the incident dates back to 2019, the woman feels it is consistent with more recent bad behavior displayed by Jen.

Jen was already facing a harsh sentence, and the woman hoped the court would consider Jen’s previous behavior when handing down their final decision on how much time Jen would spend behind bars. This is referred to in the legal world as a Supplemental Sentencing Submission.

Jen’s legal team immediately sprang into action, dismissing the woman’s claims as a web of lies from a scorned woman. Attorney Priya Chaudhry said the woman was lying about the affair and that there was proof of her lies in an email that was sent four days after the restraining order was issued, where she acknowledged there was no affair. Chaudhry also revealed that Jen has taken responsibility for her mistakes and will accept her punishment, and said that this woman’s claims should not influence her sentence.

Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for fraud

On January 6, Jen was sentenced to federal prison for her part in a telemarketing fraud scheme. She was first arrested in March 2021 and was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with the scheme.

In July, Jen finally pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing after over a year of claiming her innocence to any and everyone, including her castmates, who supported her steadfastly.

After she was sentenced. Jen spoke to the court and broke down in tears, saying she was “deeply sorry” for her actions and wanted to apologize to all of her victims. Jen was granted six weeks to spend with her family before she is required to report to prison on February 17.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo