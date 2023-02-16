Jen Shah shows off new ink ahead of prison sentence

When former The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah reports to prison Friday, it will be with some very fresh ink.

Last month, Shah was convicted of wire fraud and sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison. She was ordered to report to FPC Bryan, the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas – a minimum-security women’s facility nicknamed “Club Fed” – on February 17.

Just days before starting her sentence, the Bravo alum took to social media to show off two brand-new tattoos.

Shah – the first Real Housewife of Polynesian descent – got the Hawaiian word “keiki,” meaning “son” or “child,” inked on her left forearm.

She also got the names of her husband, University of Utah football coach Sharrieff Shah, and their two sons, Sharrieff Jr., 28, and Omar, 19, tattooed on the inside of her right arm.

Shah posted photos of both new tattoos on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, along with lyrics from Mary J. Blige’s Everything: “You are my everything.”

Jen Shah shares new tattoos on her Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah sentenced to prison for telemarketing scheme

Shah was arrested in March of 2021 – while Bravo’s cameras were rolling – for allegedly running a nationwide telemarketing scheme that defrauded thousands of victims, many of them elderly.

For months, Shah insisted she was innocent, repeatedly claiming on RHOSLC that she would “fight” the charges when she got her day in court.

But in July of 2022, just before her trial was set to begin, Shah changed her plea to guilty.

On January 6, the self-proclaimed queen bee and MVP of Salt Lake City received a sentence of six and a half years in prison.

RHOSLC alum Jen Shah wants to ‘share my story’

Shah starred on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City from its debut season, which aired in 2020, through the end of Season 3.

She quickly became a stand-out on the Bravo franchise, known for her outspokenness and incessant fighting with her fellow Housewives, especially Mary Cosby.

Shah’s arrest in March of 2021, featured on Season 2 of RHOSLC, and her ongoing legal battles have been a major plotline ever since.

Although Shah undoubtedly has a lot to say about the whole situation, she has not publicly spoken out about her wire fraud case or impending prison sentence outside of court appearances.

In December, Shah declined to take part in the RHOSLC Season 3 reunion, citing legal advice.

And, although Bravo boss Andy Cohen recently said he was “hopeful” that Shah would agree to a sit-down interview, it seems unlikely.

In a statement posted to her Instagram last month, Shah wrote that she would “rather remain silent” than speak to Cohen and “wait until I am able to accurately share my story.”

“Too many people have been hurt by my actions and my inability to control my own narrative,” the Bravo star wrote.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus.