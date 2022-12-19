Jen Shah reportedly films private sit-down with Andy Cohen

A two-hour interview with Jen Shah and Andy Cohen has allegedly been filmed for Bravo. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

The Season Three reunion for the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was filmed last week, and everyone was on hand except one polarizing cast member – Jen Shah.

On Friday, as the reunion was filmed in New York City, Jen publicly stated that she would not be attending the reunion, even though she was invited at the last minute.

Andy Cohen mentioned in October that the network would likely be parting ways after Jen entered a guilty plea for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in July, and fans assumed they would never see Jen again.

But with so many questions lingering about Jen’s behavior this season, plus her newfound feelings of guilt, viewers wanted to hear the words from Jen’s mouth and see her take accountability.

After considering her appearance on the reunion, Bravo let her know that legal questions would be on the table, and Jen decided the risk was too great and opted out of the reunion “out of respect for the courts.”

Now it is being reported that Jen will take the opportunity to say her piece in a two-hour special with just her and her former boss, Andy Cohen, which will air after the three-part reunion.

Jen Shah is reported to be sitting down with Andy Cohen in private

New news on social media is saying that Jen is filming a two-hour interview with Andy after viewers were furious that Jen refused to attend the reunion, claiming she needed the time to focus on her family and refusing to speak about any legal issues.

The entirety of Season 3’s sole focus was on Jen’s legal battle, as she called it “fighting for her life” in her tagline, so fans wanted to know why she declined to finish the job and take one last chance, to tell the truth to the millions of loyal RHOSLC viewers.

Andy did reveal that her guilty plea ended her engagement with Bravo, but he told fans, “I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her.” It looks like he is getting his chance, and he better not waste his shot because fans are hungry for resolution.

Jen Shah revealed she attempted suicide during Season 3

In a climactic moment during a chaotic girls’ trip to San Diego, Jen shocked her fellow Housewives and viewers when she admitted she had attempted suicide after finding out about a fake Instagram account created to bash her and her family.

Once Jen found out about this fake account created by RHOSLC friend Angie Harrington and her husband, she said the news, compounded with the stress of her upcoming trial, sent her into a mental health breakdown, leading to a brief hospitalization.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.