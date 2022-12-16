Jen Shah makes a public statement on the RHOSLC reunion – will she attend?

Will Jen Shah be attending the RHOSLC reunion? Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 reunion is filming today in New York City, and all hands are on deck for this epic meeting of the most dramatic ladies on Bravo right now.

The question has long been if Jen Shah would be present or if she would even be invited by the network. RHOSLC fans want to see her held accountable for her awful behavior this season, and the reunion is always the best time to air grievances.

Meredith Marks made a statement recently that she wanted Jen to be at the reunion, saying, “I certainly hope that Jen has a chance to have a voice.”

Andy Cohen mentioned in October that the network would likely be parting ways after Jen entered a guilty plea for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud back in July.

It was assumed Jen would not be invited to the reunion, but with so many loose ends with Jen and her story, would she be given a chance to tell her side?

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jen spoke out today to clear up any rumors of her presence or her absence at the reunion.

RHOSLC star Jen Shah claims Bravo had ‘no regard’ for her well-being

In an Instagram post, Jen revealed that she would not be attending the taping of the Season 3 reunion but that she was invited at the last minute.

Jen said that in September, Bravo execs let her know she would not be invited to the reunion, and she revealed how disappointed she was because she wanted an opportunity to “confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members.”

But just two weeks before the taping was to occur, Bravo had a change of heart and extended an invitation to Jen. She was thrilled to have an opportunity to speak her side. Jen accepted the offer but said all legal talk was off-limits “out of respect for the courts,” plus a standing judicial order. Bravo told her she would be expected to discuss her legal issues.

Jen’s response was a public statement saying that Bravo had “no regard for her or her family’s well-being” and that her legal team advised her not to attend.

Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Jen Shah will be sentenced in January for fraud

In July, Jen pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a telemarketing scheme geared toward seniors that she did for years alongside her assistant Stuart Smith.

Although she spent months denying any wrongdoing, she did admit she committed “wire fraud, offering services with little to no value. We used interstate telephones and emails. I knew many of the purchasers were over the age of 55. I am so sorry.”

Jen will face her fate on January 6, 2023, and she could spend up to 14 years in federal prison and be required to pay millions in restitution.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.