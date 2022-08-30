Jen Shah drops bombshell, says costar called her son a racial slur

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah drops bombshells in her Instagram Story about racist comments by cast members. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is on fire as she makes some serious allegations in her Instagram Story.

The mother of two offered fans and followers the chance to play a game.

Jen shared a post on a pink background with black text and a white highlight around the text.

The IG Story began, “Let’s play…who did that?! #RHOSLC edition.”

Then, Jen offered six salacious stories about her cast members.

Although Jen did not name names, each item was juicy and certainly left fans wondering.

Many of the comments were blatantly ignorant and downright offensive.

Jen Shah offers shocking words by RHOSLC castmates

The first “who did that” read, “Donated to ‘Ted Cruz for president campaign 4 times.'”

The second example read, “Said there are ‘different types of Black people’…for example, ‘Black people from Compton are different from Black people from Salt Lake City.” Jen added that her husband, Sharrieff Shah, is from Compton, making the insult particularly painful.

The third example was about a cast member comparing her to Disney character Moana and asking to touch her hair.



Example number four read, “Told me I should not talk about my mental health on the show or say I use medication for my depression bcuz it will be used against me.”

Perhaps the most shocking, number five, Jen revealed that a RHOSLC castmate called her son “the n word.”

Finally number six read, “Said ‘not to be racist but I like the big Black one best.'”

Jen Shah’s legal woes

As Jen dropped these bombshells, she awaits her sentencing on November 7.

While cameras for Season 2 rolled, Jen was arrested on fraud and money-laundering charges along with her partner, Stuart Smith. She was alleged to have defrauded the elderly with her company, Shah Squad Marketing.

Jen maintained her innocence throughout the season and at the finale.

However, last month, Jen’s trial was to begin in New York and things changed.

At the last minute, Jen pleaded guilty to the charges against her. She will also forfeit $6.5 million in addition to paying restitution of up to $9.5 million. Jen could receive a sentence of up to 168 months in prison.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 3 trailer is expected any day now.