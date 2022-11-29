Jen Shah comes at chat show host with racist attack on Instagram

Jen Shah attacks Brough Chat host with a racist remark. Pic credit: @therealjenshah/Instagram

Troubled star of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Jen Shah, is finding herself in more trouble after an altercation over the weekend.

Even though she is only weeks away from being sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for fraud, that hasn’t stopped Jen from keeping active on social media.

The Brough Chat show, which is on YouTube and Instagram, talks about Bravo shows and is known as the “bro version of The View.”

Once the lead host, Mitch Kimbrough, called Jen a pathological liar and said that’s the reason she wasn’t invited to BravoCon, Jen went on the offensive and showed she couldn’t handle the heat.

In a leaked message to the show’s co-host, Nick Gallo, Jen called Mitch an “Oreo cookie,” in reference to Mitch’s light skin. Jen also called the host “Mitch the b***h” and referred to him as Urkel.

While the panel flip-flopped on sides, they felt that as a woman who is not Black, Jen has no right to use racially disparaging terms against anyone, regardless if she is a woman of color herself.

Race has been a hot-button issue on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Jen Shah has been involved in issues dealing with race within her Salt Lake City cast.

Jen and former Housewife Mary Cosby, who is a Black woman, went head-to-head during Season 1 when Mary accused Jen and her family of being “ghetto.” This was especially offensive to Jen because her husband, Coach Shah, and two sons, Sharrieff and Omar, are also Black.

As Season 3 was filming, Jen went on to accuse an unnamed cast member of calling one of her sons the n-word, using the word in full. And no Housewives fan can forget the firing of Salt Lake City Housewife Jennie Nguyen after Season 2 due to posting racist Facebook posts.

Jen Shah’s fraud trial sentencing was delayed yet again

Although Jen was originally set to go to trial in July 2022, she later pleaded guilty to multiple counts of fraud and was set to be formally sentenced on November 18. This date was later moved to December 15th, due to a scheduling conflict.

But to everyone’s surprise, the sentencing was delayed once more to January 6, 2023, per the request of Jen’s legal team.

Bravo chief Andy Cohen has all but said that Jen has been fired from the show due to her admission of guilt. Andy admitted he wanted to get to the bottom of the story with her and believes fans deserve to know what happened.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.