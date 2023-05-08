Jen Boecher’s friend Myra defends going to India after 90 Day Fiance viewers say she invaded Jen’s privacy

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen Boecher’s friends, Myra and Randi, have gained their fair share of fans and critics.

When Jen arrived in India to begin her life with her fiance, Rishi Singh, Myra and Randi weren’t far behind.

The duo was on hand to lend their BFF some support and were even the ones who dropped the bomb on Rishi’s parents that he and Jen were engaged.

While Jen was happy that her friends were willing to go to bat for her, there were quite a few critics who felt as though they overstepped their boundaries.

Some 90 Day Fiance fans expressed that Jen allowed Myra and Randi to become too involved in her personal matters.

That opinion became evident once again in a recent post made by Jen on Instagram.

In the Reel, set to the song Young Hearts Run Free by Candi Staton, Jen shared footage of herself and her favorite gal pals enjoying their time together in India.

The ladies danced the Macarena in the streets of Jaipur, India, and filmed other behind-the-scenes adventures during their visit.

“People don’t want to hear the truth because they don’t want their illusions destroyed. …” Jen wrote in the accompanying caption.

Jen Boecher’s friend Myra defends traveling to India to support her

In the comments section of the post, one of Jen’s followers made a remark about Myra and Randi — and not exactly in their favor.

“Nice friends but… It’s time for them to pack up and go. Will they be living in India for good?” Jen’s follower wrote.

Myra replied to one of Jen’s commenters on her recent IG post. Pic credit: @jenboecher/Instagram

Their comment continued, “The couple needs some privacy! Sorry to say that Jen but your friends are becoming too spacious there in India. I wish you all the best. xxoo❤”

Myra herself showed up to respond, writing, “It was filmed in three days. I promise they had tons of alone time ❤️”

When the commenter apologized for speaking their mind, Myra added, “No worries! We understand all the concerns and how it seems. I’m glad you are enjoying all the drama!”

Jen and Rishi face another challenge on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

In Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen and Rishi will have yet another argument. This time, Rishi is adamant about wanting to live with his family after they get married, something that doesn’t interest Jen whatsoever.

“To me, that feels like a prison. I like my personal space,” Jen tells Rishi.

During a solo confessional, Jen admits that she feels Rishi’s desires are “completely delusional” because she isn’t convinced his family will ever consider allowing him to leave them and live alone with Jen. Still, the 46-year-old Oklahoma native is willing to give it another try.

“I do really hope that Rishi could make it work so that we can stay together because I do love him, and I do wanna marry him,” adds Jen.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.