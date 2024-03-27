Jen Boecher soft-launches her new man and fans think he resembles this 90 Day Fiance cast member

Jen Boecher appears to have a new man in her life, but she isn’t quite ready to reveal him to the public just yet.

During her stint on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4, Jen’s relationship with her ex, Rishi Singh, was featured.

Jen intended to move to Rishi’s native India to be with her fiance, but their love story fizzled out following some dealbreakers in their relationship.

The 46-year-old Oklahoma native wasn’t okay with Rishi’s mom calling her too “old” for her son, she struggled to adapt to female roles in Indian culture, and she wanted Rishi to defend her more when his family criticized her.

Eventually, Jen and Rishi ended up going their separate ways, and as Monsters and Critics reported, Rishi is now married to a woman named Maria Ramirez.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

One month after Rishi announced his happy news, Jen is teasing some good news of her own.

Jen Boecher ‘soft-launches’ her new love interest

To kick off the week, Jen took to Instagram to upload a photo of herself and the new man in her life, much to the surprise of her followers.

Jen’s photo depicted her and the mystery brunette seemingly in the middle of snapping a selfie.

Jen stood with her hands on her hips as her unidentified love interest peeked out from the side, only showing a fraction of his side profile.

The TLC star added pink hearts and a gif reading, “SPRING is here” to the photo, and provided little details about the shot in her caption.

Jen opted to use a slew of hashtags in her caption, including #newbeginnings, #softlaunch, #springbreak, #springbreakers, and #❤️loveisintheair.

Nearly 23,000 of Jen’s followers liked the post, and she was met with plenty of feedback in the comments section.

Jen’s fans notice an uncanny resemblance to another 90 Day Fiance star

Many of Jen’s fans and followers pointed out how young her new man appears to be, while others noticed a resemblance to a young John Mayer.

There were several comments, however, that felt Jen’s beau favors a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member: Justin Moldova, real name Igor Shutencov, Nikki Exotika’s ex-boyfriend.

“It’s igooorrr lol, aka (nikki) justin,” read one of the comments.

Jen’s new man reminds 90 Day Fiance fans of another cast member from the franchise. Pic credit: @jenboecher/Instagram

Another Instagram user added, “Oh dear. At first sight, I thought that was Justin/Igor from Moldova. Hope you are enjoying life Jen!”

“He looks like Igor- Justin,” @perlagonzalezsanchez chimed in.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.