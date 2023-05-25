Jen Boecher says she’ll ‘never speak to’ Rishi Singh again if his mom continues to say she’s too old for him

In the third and final installment of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All, Jen Boecher puts her foot down amid criticism from Rishi Singh’s family.

Jen is fed up with Rishi’s family’s negative remarks about her, namely about their 15-year age gap.

The 48-year-old wedding planner has continually faced criticism from 32-year-old Rishi’s family, who disapproves of their relationship and their once-secret, two-year-long engagement.

One such reason for Rishi’s family disapproval is Jen’s age, and they keep bringing it up. When Jen’s BFFs dropped the bomb on Rishi’s mom, Shimla, and his uncle, Gajendra, that they were engaged, they were concerned that she was 15 years Rishi’s elder, telling him that he’s decided “very wrongly.”

During Part 2 of the Tell All, Shimla brought up the topic again, saying it would be okay if Rishi and Jen were six months to a year apart. But Shimla admitted she was “surprised” to hear that Jen was 48, telling her that her only “flaw” was her age.

The conversation continues backstage during the third part of the Tell All. In a preview clip shared by Entertainment Tonight, Jen tearfully expresses to a TLC producer, “Hearing his mom say over and over, ‘she’s too old for you, she’s too old for you, she’s too old for you,’ like, f**k you.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All spoiler: Jen Boecher breaks down over Rishi Singh’s mom age-shaming her

Next, Jen FaceTimes Rishi and tells him, “She thinks I’m too old, you know, and I’m like, ‘f**k her,’ OK? It’s just so f**king hurtful. … And I would like you to convey that to her. And if I ever hear her say that ever again, we will never speak again — never, never.”

Rishi defends his mother, noting that Shimla is not “aware” of the way her words hurt Jen because she’s a “proper housewife” who doesn’t know how to talk to people. But Rishi claims that her intentions are not to hurt Jen’s feelings.

Rishi then apologizes on his mom’s behalf and tries to convince Jen that he’s on her side.

“I’m literally very sad about it, and I’m on my knees. Like, I can do for you anything. You are my other half,” Rishi tells Jen.

Jen and Rishi’s relationship was full of red flags

Jen and Rishi’s relationship seemed doomed from the start of this season. When Jen left the U.S. behind to live in India, she had trouble adapting to the cultural shift, including sharing a home with Rishi’s family. She couldn’t understand why Rishi waited so long to tell his family they were engaged.

Eventually, Jen broke things off with Rishi and returned to America.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers learned that Jen and Rishi are not engaged, although Rishi still seems hopeful. They also revealed that they had hooked up at a mutual friend’s wedding after their breakup, further confusing viewers and their castmates about the state of their relationship.

With one last time to take the stage during this season’s Tell All, what else will 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers discover about Jen and Rishi’s romance? Tune in Sunday to find out.

Part 3 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 28 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.