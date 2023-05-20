Jen Boecher reveals whether she’s still engaged to Rishi Singh

On Sunday’s second installment of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All, Jen Boecher dishes on her engagement to Rishi Singh.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen and Rishi’s relationship, like so many others within the franchise, looked doomed from the start.

After leaving the U.S. and moving to India, Jen struggled to accept Rishi’s culture. Rishi’s family was intent on setting him up via an arranged marriage, although Rishi and Jen were already engaged, unbeknownst to them.

Jen was adamant that Rishi tell his family the truth about their relationship, but her friends, Randi and Myra, took it upon themselves to spill the tea with the help of a translator.

During the finale episode, Jen decided that it was best she and Rishi part ways, and broke things off with him in a tearful segment.

Now, during Part 2 of the Tell All, Jen is dishing on the status of their engagement after viewers watched her break up with Rishi.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All spoiler: Jen Boecher says she and Rishi Singh are ‘not engaged’

“I love him. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but we’re not engaged,” Jen says in a preview clip from Sunday’s episode. “A lot of things would have to happen, and I’m not confident they would happen.”

For his part, Rishi seems shocked by Jen’s admission and, when asked by host Shaun Robinson about his thoughts, says, “I think fiancee still.”

After Jen broke things off with Rishi, she told him that she was returning to the U.S. and that their sit-down would be the last time they’d see each other.

Jen felt it was the best thing for both of them, but Rishi didn’t feel the same way.

“After a long wait of three years, you meet someone and plan for many things, and those plans don’t work,” Rishi confessed during the episode as he fought back tears.

Rishi admitted that although he wanted to beg Jen not to leave, it was hard for him to express his feelings at the moment, and instead, he stayed quiet.

Jen sparks rumors of another 90 Day Fiance romance following Part 1 of the Tell All

Following Part 1 of the Tell All, rumors began circulating that perhaps Jen was trying her hand at love with another man from this season — Debbie Aguero’s son, Julian.

Backstage, Debbie told Julian that she felt as though Jen was getting flirty with him on stage and hinted that he should see if there was any chemistry between him and Jen.

Julian added fuel to the fire when he posted a photo of himself, Jen, and her friend Myra hanging out together in New York. Jen showed up in the comments section and wrote, “GOOD VIBES.”

Jen then shared Julian’s photo of them to her Instagram Story and set the pic to the song Don’t Tell ‘Em by Jeremih, further raising some eyebrows.

Jen and Rishi ‘aren’t giving up’ on their relationship

Amid speculation about her relationship status with Rishi, Jen recently shared a post on Instagram, proclaiming her love for him.

“I love you not only for what you are, but for what I am when I am with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, but for what you are making of me,” Jen wrote in the caption.

“Time wasn’t in our favour but the beautiful thing is time always change. I will yell when it’s in my favour 💪,” she added. “I am not giving up 💪”

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 Tell All airs on Sunday, May 21 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.