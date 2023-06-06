Jen Boecher is seeking a ‘good’ plastic surgeon to address her ‘turkey neck’ and ‘chubby’ cheeks

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Jen Boecher is on a journey to alter her appearance with plastic surgery.

The Season 4 alum is looking for recommendations and qualified plastic surgeons to help her out.

In an Instagram video shared to her feed this week, Jen told her 33,500 followers that she’s “seeking [a] good plastic surgeon.”

After introducing herself as a cast member from Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jen told her fans, “I’m 48 years old, and I do not mind saying that I am fully ready for a full transdermal facelift.”

Jen was very detailed about the type of work she wants to have done, and she isn’t willing to cut corners or have any temporary procedures done — she wants the full shebang.

“I want a full neck lift and facelift,” Jen shared, pointing out that she is unhappy with her “turkey neck” and “chubby cheeks.”

90 Day Fiance alum Jen Boecher wants ‘all the lifts’

“I’m 48, and I still have chubby cheeks,” Jen continued. “I want that undone. I like the way that [Bella Hadid’s] got, like, the eye lift. I’m about … I want all the lifts.”

Though Jen is unwilling to settle for anything less than a full-on facelift and makeover, she is open to getting a discount and told her followers, who may be doctors or surgeons, that she would allow them to do the work either free or at “a very low cost” in return for showing it off on social media.

Jen turned comments off for the post, which received over 1,300 likes, but she captioned it, “2023 Beauty Goals! P.S. I’ve done threads, lasers, Botox, etc – none of it lasts more than a few months 🤷🏼‍♀️But I do appreciate the suggestions 🙏🫶😘”

Jen says Rishi would have no problem with her getting plastic surgery

Jen also noted that her love interest, Rishi Singh, loves her just the way she is.

“And also, Rishi does not care,” Jen added. “He loves me the way I am, but he also knows that I’m a Taurus, very stubborn, and will do whatever I wanna do when I wanna do [it], and will not try to stop me from doing it.”

The last time 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers saw Jen and Rishi was during the Tell All, where they revealed they were no longer engaged.

However, they also divulged that during their time apart following their breakup, they hooked up after seeing each other at a mutual friend’s wedding.

Then, further raising eyebrows about the status of their relationship, Jen and Rishi shared some photos from the wedding, leading some to believe that they had tied the knot.

Although the caption of the post clarified the wedding wasn’t theirs, it also seemed to indicate that they’re still very much a couple.

“‘Love does not begin and end the way we seem to think it does,'” it read. “Love will find a way ❤️.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.