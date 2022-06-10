Jemmye Carroll from The Challenge enjoys crawfish in bright coral bikini

Jemmye Carroll during The Challenge: All Stars. Pic credit: Paramount+

Jemmye Carroll debuted on The Real World: New Orleans and continues to enjoy her home area. She recently shared a social media post where she shows off one of New Orleans’ top food choices, along with a cool drink.

Not only is she showing off the food but also her bikini body as she rocks a vibrant item from her new swimwear collection, Just Jemm Swim.

Along with that, Jemmye recently commented on The Challenge: All Stars 3 episode, which featured her friends in Treehouse Alliance getting shaken up a bit. Spoilers may follow with this report.

Jemmye Carroll models bright orange bikini for JustJemm

Several weeks ago, The Real World and The Challenge’s Jemmye Carroll officially launched her Just Jemm Swim collection, which features affordable bikinis in various styles and colors.

The All Stars Season 1 finalist modeled several of the selections along with other women on the official Just Jemm Instagram page. In a new promotional post, she showed off a bright coral item on Thursday with a strapless top perfect for tanning at the beach or poolside like Jemmye.

Along with the vibrant bikini, she wears large dark shades and a headband featuring blue, white, and brown as she enjoys a large bag of crawfish. Also in hand is a drink from Daquiris, which has locations around the country, including New Orleans.

“Hi babes 👋🏼!! We restocked this suit for y’all! Ok bye ✌🏼,” Jemmye wrote in the caption.

The particular bikini that Jemmye is modeling above is the Vera top and the Vera bottom for $21 apiece. The items are made from seersucker fabric and feature an “on-trend v-shape that flatters all curves.”

That’s just one of many items available through the Just Jemm Swimm website. Most bikini tops and bottoms carry a price of $21, with several swimsuits in the $30 to $45 range.

In a May 30 Instagram post, she showed off another selection from Just Jemm, indicating “Penny Lane is the forever inspo” for the item.

Jemmye reacts to All Stars 3 episode

In addition to promoting swimwear, Jemmye was also part of the cast of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 3, making for her second time on the spinoff series. Based on her Twitter, she’s still keeping up with the episodes, despite her departure from filming the season due to a family emergency.

In All Stars 3, Episode 6, viewers watched as the alliance Jemmye was participating in, Treehouse, was shaken up by one of their targets in the game, KellyAnne Judd. KellyAnne won the daily challenge thanks to superior paddleboarding skills and later sent Sylvia Elsrode into elimination.

Sylvia had the power of Sabotage during the daily challenge but opted to use it against Jonna Mannion, which may have been the wrong move. According to Jemmye, if she’d still been there, she’d have advised Sylvia about KellyAnne’s skills.

“Sylvia needed me there to tell her how bad a** Kelly Ann is in the paddle board! One wrong decision really cost Sylvia everything in the game! I knew KA was going to win when I saw the paddle board portion of the daily,” Jemmye tweeted.

Pic credit: @JustJem24/Instagram

That resulted in Sylvia getting sent into elimination by KellyAnne, and then losing to Nia Moore in an event called Star Struck. It also reduced the Treehouse members down to just Kailah Casillas, Veronica Portillo, Roni Chance, and Derrick Kosinski.

Nia Moore shared a funny tweet after the episode arrived, showing she’s a “tree” compared to a treehouse. Jemmye reacted, saying she was sad she wasn’t there to witness the messy drama.

So sad I’m not there anymore to witness this mess 🤣 https://t.co/4LgcN7BEZQ — Jem (@JustJem24) June 9, 2022

If All Stars continues with more seasons on Paramount Plus, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jemmye return to compete for another final in the spinoff series while also witnessing all the messy drama along the way.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.