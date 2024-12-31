Jedidiah Duggar’s wife Katelyn claps back after being told she’s ‘out of his league’

Don’t come for Jedidiah Duggar when Katelyn Nakatsu is around.

The soon-to-be mom of four isn’t here for jabs at her husband’s expense, even if they compliment her in the process.

With the holiday season in full swing, the Duggar family celebrated together.

Ahead of Christmas, Jed shared a photo of the family of four, highlighting it will be the last one without the twins they are expecting.

It garnered plenty of attention, including the comment that got under Katey’s skin.

As she’s clarified, she feels lucky and blessed to have Jed as her husband.

Katelyn Nakatsu claps back after Jedidiah Duggar diss

Katelyn Nakatsu is arguably one of the best-looking Duggar wives in the bunch. Many of the brothers look similar, and Jedidiah Duggar is no different.

While celebrating Christmas and being excited for the upcoming year, Jed shared a family photo and tagged Katey.

He wrote, “Last Christmas as a family of 4 ✨😄.”

One follower chimed in with a dig at Jed, writing, “You’re so out of his league.”

It garnered 29 likes and a response from Katey.

She replied, “@newhampshirite nah he’s out of mine for sure 🥰.”

Her response garnered 46 likes.

Katelyn Nakatsu clapped back. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Katelyn Nakatsu is all in for the Duggar family

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu married in April 2021 and had their first baby just over a year later.

They have been full force in their marriage and relationship, and in 2025, they will become a family of six.

Katey will be the first one to give Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar twin grandchildren. They are girls, but whether they are identical or fraternal remains unknown.

She has seamlessly integrated herself into the family, developing close friendships with her sisters-in-law, Joy-Anna Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett.

Jed and Katey spend a lot of time with his siblings but seem closer to some more than others.

The couple will be busy in the coming weeks as they welcome their twin daughters. They answered some questions from fans, which revealed they would have help when the girls arrived.

Not only will Katey’s family be there to help, but many of Jed’s sisters will also be around. There are many helping hands, especially as they adjust to having four little ones under two.

One thing is for sure, though. Don’t come for Katey’s husband because she will clap back.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.