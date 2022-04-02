Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu celebrate first anniversary with marriage retreat

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu celebrated their first year of marriage. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu have been married for an entire year.

The couple attempted to keep their nuptials under wraps, but details and a live feed were leaked.

They announced they were expecting several months ago, and April is the month they will welcome their first child, a little boy.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu celebrate their anniversary

On Instagram, Jedidiah Duggar revealed he and Katelyn Nakatsu are celebrating their first year of marriage with a retreat.

He shared two photos taken at the retreat, showing the love between the two.

The Counting On star captioned the post, “Celebrating our first anniversary with an amazing #weekendtoremember marriage retreat! We’d encourage every married couple to attend one near you! #familylifewtr”

Jed’s sisters, Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar commented on his post.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jill wrote, “Aw! Yay!!”

While Jessa left two heart eyes emojis.

Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

What have Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu been up to?

The couple has maintained a pretty low profile aside from waiting to welcome their first little one.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu shared their gender reveal, which featured a pregnant-looking Lauren Swanson. They announced a little boy is coming, and they will be the first couple to break the Duggar granddaughter chain. Last year at their wedding, Anna Duggar shared a photo of all of the girl cousins, and since then, Fern Seewald and Madyson Duggar have been added to the lineup.

Last weekend, Jedidiah stood beside his twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, as he married Hannah Wissmann. He was Jer’s best man, which wasn’t surprising to anyone who has followed the family.

Katelyn and Hannah seem to be good friends as well. When the Duggars threw Hannah a bridal shower in Arkansas, she gave Katey a shoutout in her thank you post. The women know how close their husbands are, being twins and all, so they will be spending plenty of time together.

While at the marriage retreat this weekend, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu will officially celebrate their anniversary on April 3. This will remain a special month for the couple as they celebrate one year of marriage together and welcome their first child. They have not shared an official due date, though April 17 has been floated around quite a bit.

Baby watch is officially on for Jed and Katey and their little boy.