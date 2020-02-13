Jazz Jennings shows off bikini body after third gender confirmation surgery

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Jazz Jennings is not afraid to show off her body in a bikini. The 19-year-old recently underwent her third gender confirmation surgery. Her first was in June 2018 when she was 17 years old. Now she is reportedly done with her gender transition.

Jazz posted a video of herself modeling in a bikini and looking very confident on Instagram. She wrote, “Confidence is key 🔑 Strutting into a new episode of #IamJazz on @tlc like… 💕.”

Her older brother Sander commented, “So proud of you for embracing your body and loving yourself! Continue being confident ❤️ You are a Queen.” She seems to have a very supportive family.

Jazz is happy with the results after her third procedure

The post comes after her third procedure, which she says was for cosmetics. She admitted on Instagram that she was happy with the results. However, she did not say what the procedure was for specifically.

The TLC show’s new season follows Jazz as she undergoes this procedure. It will also follow her as she picks her college. Reportedly, she is torn between Harvard University and Pomona College.

Jazz’s first gender confirmation surgery had some complications. She needed a second procedure. On New Year’s Eve, Jazz shared a photo that showed scars from the surgeries.

She wrote, “These are my scars on full display in #2019. I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition.”

When talking about her transition, she said, “I’ve gone through the whole medical process, and this is really the last thing that will validate my identity as a woman. There is nothing else after this. I just get to be myself, be in the body that I’ve always wanted. And then I can live my life as just Jazz.”

Jazz admits that it has been a challenging year

In the teaser trailer for season six, Jazz admits that this has been a challenging year. According to Women’s Health Mag, Jazz said she experienced some of her “highest highs and lowest lows.” No doubt it will all play out on this season of I Am Jazz.

It is great news that Jazz is doing well after her surgeries and congrats to her for getting into such prestigious schools!

I Am Jazz airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC.