Jax Taylor surrounded by friends and former Pump Rules co-stars for birthday lunch

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor didn’t ring in his 43rd birthday alone. In fact, he was surrounded by several former Vanderpump Rules co-stars for a recent get-together.

Jax and his wife Brittany Cartwright left the Vanderpump Rules franchise ahead of filming for Season 9 and fans couldn’t help but wonder if their exit would impact or hinder their friendships with the remaining cast.

Of course, Jax and Brittany weren’t the only Pump Rules stars to depart the hit Bravo show. Stassi Schroeder, her husband Beau Clark, and Kristen Doute were all let go as well after Stassi and Kristen were accused of racist behavior against their former co-star Faith Stowers.

Despite no longer being part of the cast, Jax and Brittany have maintained several friendships and this was helped along by the 2021 Vanderpump Rules baby boom. Brittany, Stassi, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kent all welcomed their first children between January and April 2021. Being so close in age, the new parents have held several get-togethers with their little ones and they regularly enjoy the bonding time together.

For Jax’s birthday, however, he and Brittany were sans-baby and had an adult only lunch with former co-stars Scheana, Kristen, Peter Madrigal, and Tom Schwartz.

The group managed to take a group picture and Kristen shared the sweet snap from the friend date along with a sentimental message to her friend.

Over on her Instagram, Kristen uploaded the group photo taken in celebration of Jax’s birthday. With wide smiles across each of their faces, Jax soaked up all the love from his friends.

The casual outing called for casual outfits. The ladies looked stunning but laid back in their various outfits including Brittany’s bright red tank top, Scheana’s strappy and busty black crop top, and Kristen’s black and white leopard print mini skirt.

As for the gentlemen, Jax matched Peter as they both sported grey skinny-legged pants with sharp black T-shirts. Tom Schwartz, on the other hand, went ultra-casual in shorts and a California graphic T-shirt.

Kristen captioned the post with an emotional shout-out to Jax and their longstanding friendship.

“aww, this is FRAMILY! happy birthday @mrjaxtaylor ❤️ we’ve been friends for almost 15 YEARS!! you’re an amazing dad, an amazing husband, and a sub-par friend 😉 love you 🥳 stop blocking me or don’t 😚 can’t wait for what’s to come…. 😏,” she wrote.

Jax and Brittany take baby Cruz to his first red carpet movie premiere

While Jax and Brittany’s 1-year-old son Cruz may not have been present for the “framily” lunch, the family of three shared another special experience instead when they attended the red carpet movie premiere of the Paramount film Paws of Fury.

This marked Cruz’s first red carpet and Jax and Brittany each shared the same video compilation from the event on their respective Instagram accounts.

“Cruz’s first red carpet experience was a success! He absolutely loved @pawsoffurymovie which comes out this weekend on July 15th! It’s a really cute family movie that your kids will really enjoy! Not gonna lie, I loved it too! 🎥,” Jax captioned the post.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.