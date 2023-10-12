Jax Taylor slams ‘mean girl’ Katie Maloney for mistreatment of his wife

There’s seemingly no love lost between former Vanderpump Rules co-stars Jax Taylor and Katie Maloney.

The Pump Rules OGs battled it out in a more public forum recently after Jax accused Katie of being a “mean girl” and mistreating his wife, Brittany Cartwright.

As viewers will recall, all was well between the reality television personalities up until Jax and Brittany skipped out on Stassi Schroeder’s Italy wedding to husband Beau Clark.

At the time, Jax and Brittany claimed passport issues prevented them from attending; however, Katie seemingly agreed with her BFF Stassi that the entire story seemed suspicious.

In addition to the wedding drama, Katie also chimed in when rumors began swirling that Jax was considering making a return to the Vanderpump Rules cast. She chastised Jax after claiming he had continuously slammed the show since his 2020 departure.

And it seems the feud is far from over, as Jax bashed Katie during a recent interview, which prompted a response from the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast host.

Jax Taylor says Katie Maloney has been ‘mean’ to his wife

In a post uploaded to a fan Instagram account, Jax called out Katie while chatting at City Winery in Boston.

When asked about Katie, Jax responded, “She’s mean. She’s mean to my wife, and I have a problem with that.”

“She hasn’t returned calls and they haven’t talked forever. She did our gender reveal and she was in our wedding,” he continued.

He concluded by bashing Katie’s ego, claiming she has a “big head right now” and is riding the coattails of current co-star Ariana Madix.

Katie claps back at Jax’s claims that she’s ‘mean’ to Brittany Cartwright

In a later upload by the same Instagram page, the account reportedly received a message from Katie denying Jax’s claims and stating she’s in a good place with Brittany.

“Lol Brittany hasn’t called me,” she wrote, adding she saw Brittany at another co-star’s recent birthday and there was no bad blood between them.

“I’m not mean to her,” she noted.

The drama didn’t end there. Following her message, Jax further slammed his former friend, commenting, “Bull s**t.. you are a mean girl to my wife .. she’s done nothing to you but be your friend.”

When yet another Instagram user popped into the post’s comment section telling Jax to “stay in [his] lane,” he once again jumped in on the defensive.

“You have zero f**king clue what you’re talking about,” he snapped at the user before calling reality television “heavily edited.”

Pic credit: @scandoval_threads/Instagram

While it’s unlikely the two will mend fences any time soon, there are whispers that Jax and Brittany will be making their return to the reality TV scene along with another familiar Vanderpump Rules face — Kristen Doute.

Little is known about the spinoff at this point, but given his ability to go toe-to-toe with anyone, it’s likely Jax will continue to make for entertaining television when he does make it back on screen.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.