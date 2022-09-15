Jax Taylor credits wife Brittany Cartwright and son Cruz for ‘saving’ his life

Jax Taylor credits his wife Brittany Cartwright and son Cruz for saving his life. Pic credit: Bravo

Former Vanderpump Rules star says it’s thanks to both his wife and son that he was able to turn his life around and credits them for having “saved” his life.

Jax was an OG cast member of the hit Bravo show, and throughout his time with the franchise, he made quite the name for himself.

In addition to his excessive partying, Jax’s personality was often seen as controversial due to how he treated his girlfriends. Jax started his Vanderpump Rules career in a relationship with now-fired star Stassi Schroeder.

Their relationship was volatile, to say the least. Between blow-out fights and constantly being caught in his lies, their relationship was doomed from the beginning.

The same could even be said about the start of his relationship with his now-wife, Brittany. The beginning of their romance played out on the show with Brittany up and moving from her home state of Kentucky all the way to Los Angeles to be with Jax.

However, having a live-in girlfriend didn’t sway Jax from inappropriate behavior, including with his co-star Lala Kent.

Thankfully, Brittany stuck with Jax through thick and thin, and the two even tied the knot on the show. The couple then took the next step in their relationship when they welcomed their son Cruz in April 2021.

During a recent appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast, Jax delved into how he’s changed over the years. Contrary to usual Jax behavior, he credits his little family as a big reason he’s still around.

Jax Taylor says Brittany Cartwright and son Cruz ‘saved my life’

While appearing on the Scheananigans podcast, Jax and his former co-star Scheana Shay touched on how much his life has changed since becoming a dad.

“I was not into this whole life I’m having now,” he shared.

Longtime Vanderpump Rules viewers will recall Jax’s reluctance to even consider the notion of marriage at the beginning of his relationship with Brittany. While she was looking for some security and commitment in their relationship, the entire idea was horrifying to Jax at the time.

“If you ask anybody I know or anyone knows me … I was a partier,” he continued. “All I cared about was partying, doing bad things. And I didn’t give a s**t about anybody. I was selfish. And I feel like being married and having my child really saved my life.”

After Scheana commended Jax and Brittany for being so hands-on with Cruz, Jax admitted it’s taken some adjusting for them. Although they both know it’s important to continue having an adult life, it’s hard when all you want is to be home with your child.

Jax then elaborated that there was a night he and Brittany attempted to go for a night on the town while Brittany’s mom watched Cruz.

“We lasted till 10 o’clock,” Jax admitted. “We had a beautiful dinner and 10 o’clock rolls around. I’m looking at my wife. It’s almost to the point where it’s almost uncomfortable. I’m looking at her like, ‘I wonder how Cruz is doing?'”

Jax put his bond with Cruz on display while in Mexico for Scheana’s wedding

Jax has truly stepped into his role as Cruz’s dad, and he seemingly loves to put their bond on full display for his fans and followers online.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Jax shared a series of pictures of himself playing poolside with 1-year-old Cruz.

The pictures included snaps of Jax holding his little one up over his head while the two laughed.

In addition, Jax also previously shared pictures of his family while they took a family trip to Kentucky to visit with family.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus.