Jax Taylor clears up cheating allegations after Brittany Cartwright split, throws major shade at Katie Maloney

Throughout his eight seasons as a cast member on Vanderpump Rules, Jax Taylor was involved in numerous cheating scandals.

Following his split from Brittany Cartwright earlier this month, many have questioned whether infidelity on Taylor’s part could have paved the way for the unrest between them.

Things took a turn on the latest episode of the Bravo series with Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay talking about infidelity and rumors he was still “running around town.”

Instead of facing up to his former cast members, Bravo had him and Cartwright on the reality hit’s official aftershow.

He revealed his belief that Maloney loves to stir the pot and start rumors. “That’s what she does,” Taylor affirmed.

“She plays at home and she sees something on her phone on Reddit, and she will start the rumor mill,” the former cast member added.

Did Jax Taylor cheat on Brittany Cartwright?

In recent months, the rumor mill has gone into overdrive, especially after Cartwright announced their separation after years together.

The latest wave of rumors stems from a job he did in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and how he reportedly followed a bottle-service girl from the event on his social media accounts.

There was also a photo shared online with someone else, which Taylor addressed during the aftershow. He said the photo was with the lady who hired him, who “takes pictures with everybody.”

“Any celebrity who comes in takes photos with the person who runs it. That is normal,” he said.

For her part, Cartwright corroborated her estranged husband’s story, saying that it was all above board.

Why did Taylor and Cartwright appear on the Vanderpump Rules aftershow?

It’s pretty rare to have cast members on the aftershow despite not appearing so far this season, but maybe it’s to help set the stage for Taylor’s return later this month.

Monsters and Critics has already screened the big return episode, and we can confidently say it’s one of the show’s most dramatic installments in years.

Despite a slow-paced start, Vanderpump Rules is slowly breaking out of the dark cloud cast over the season by Scandoval, and there’s certainly potential for things to get messy.

Of course, Taylor’s return is to set the stage for The Valley, a new spinoff featuring him, Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.

Monsters and Critics has also screened the premiere of that show, and it’s one of the most bizarre episodes of reality TV we’ve ever had the misfortune of watching.

We’ll have more on that later this month.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, at 9/8c on Bravo.