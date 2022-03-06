Javi Marroquin’s private text to Kail Lowry leaked, Teen Mom 2 viewers say Kail was behind it

Kail Lowry leaked a private text message from her ex Javi Marroquin in which he called her “disrespectful.” Pic credit: WE tv

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin can’t seem to escape the drama.

Kail and Javi began their relationship in 2011 and were married from 2012 until 2017. They share one child, their 8-year-old son Lincoln.

Since their split in 2017, Kail and Javi have kept Teen Mom 2 fans on a rollercoaster with guessing whether they’re enemies or if they’ve rekindled their romantic relationship.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail had Javi as a guest on her new podcast Barely Famous. The episode didn’t go well and resulted in the former couple arguing throughout most of it, bringing Kail to tears at one point.

Apparently, Kail felt that sharing a text message from Javi in a private Facebook group was safe. However, the message made its way out of the private group and elsewhere on social media.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry leaks Javi Marroquin’s text on social media

Kail wrote, “This doesn’t leave the group” ahead of sharing the text in the private group. In the text, Javi responded to Kail, who apparently wanted to ask Javi’s sister Lidia to be a guest on her Barely Famous podcast.

“Don’t ever ask my sister to be on your podcast respect that at least for once in your life,” Javi wrote to Kail. “We will be strictly Lincoln. You live your life without my family. Period. You’re so disrespectful.”

Kail’s response simply stated, “😂 you’re weird.”

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a screenshot from the private group where Kail shared the text message. Kail commented to the group, “Welllll I know not to share s**t in here [now].”

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to the comment section on the post and many of them felt that Kail knew exactly what she was doing when she shared the text and knew it wouldn’t be safe in the group.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Kail Lowry’s leaked text from Javi Marroquin

“I love Kail but I agree with you @teenmomchatter,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 viewer. “She knew posting it that it would be shared and she wanted that but she just didn’t want to [be] blamed for it smh which she is to blame for.”

Another thought Kail was trying to recruit podcast listeners by leaking the text: “Begging for podcast listeners because she has run out of interesting content and no one wants to hear her screaming at ppl over domestic issues.”

Another felt that Kail knew exactly what she was doing when she leaked the text. “She’s so transparent and people really fall for it,” the Teen Mom 2 viewer wrote. “She knew exactly what she was doing. She loves to give herself plausible deniability.”

“Like someone in her ‘group’ wouldn’t screenshot it. Give me a break,” wrote another skeptical critic.

Despite Kail and Javi sparking rumors that they’re back together, their latest interactions seem to indicate they may be done being romantic with each other for good.

During a recent episode of her podcast Coffee Convos, Kail told her listeners she and Javi will never be friends again.

“Like, I’m in therapy to specifically not be friends with him,” Kail told her co-host Lindsie Chrisley. “Like, that’s what I’m working on right now.”

Kail added, “I’m in therapy right now to talk about how to not be his friend, but to co-parent civilly and to just not be, like, best friends because I think being best friends is, like, super toxic.”

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 11 on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.