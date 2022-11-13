Javi Marroquin defends Kail Lowry against critic who slams her for ‘never’ co-parenting

Javi defended his ex-wife Kail Lowry. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin came to his ex-wife Kail Lowry’s defense.

Javi and Kail have endured their fair share of ups and downs. The former spouses were married from 2012 to 2017 and share one child, an 8-year-old son, Lincoln.

The exes have continually sparked rumors that they’ve rekindled their romance since their 2017 split. However, most recently, Kail told her Instagram followers that the last time they were “cool” with each other was in August 2022.

Now, Javi is defending Kail after a critic posted a comment on one of his recent IG posts.

Javi shared a post to his IG over the weekend, commemorating his sons’ birthdays. In addition to Lincoln, Javi also shares his soon-to-be 4-year-old son, Eli, with Lauren Comeau.

Along with a photo of himself, Lauren, Lincoln, and Eli, Javi shared that his boys’ birthdays are just one day apart. Eli will turn four on November 15, while Lincoln will celebrate his ninth birthday on November 16.

Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin defends ex-wife Kail Lowry against troll

In the comments section, which Javi limited, one of his critics left a comment, which has since been deleted.

“Why isn’t kail there for Lincoln???” asked the troll. “She can never co-parent lmao.”

Coming to Kail’s defense and explaining the situation, Javi replied, “We’ve always done separate parties, we haven’t done a joint party in 7 years. There is nothing more to it than that.”

Javi’s rocky relationship history with Lauren Comeau

In addition to his up-and-down history with Kail, Javi has also had a tumultuous relationship with his second baby mama, Lauren.

Javi called the police on Lauren in the summer of 2021, accusing her of domestic abuse, claiming that she punched him in front of their son, Eli.

Lauren denied the accusations, telling The Sun that Javi “made a false accusation.”

Despite Javi and Lauren’s rocky past, Kail recently claimed that the exes were back together. Last month, Kail took to the comments section of a private Facebook group where she told the group members of Javi and Lauren, “yes, they are together.”

When Kail discovered her comments were screenshotted and made their way to the internet, she left the group and claimed that she didn’t know Javi and Lauren’s supposed romance was private information.

