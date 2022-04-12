Jason Tartick was accused of cheating in attempted blackmail scheme

Jason Tartick opens up about getting accused of cheating. Pic credit: @jason_tartick/Instagram

Jason Tartick opened up about his own experience with cheating allegations after the viral accusations against Clayton Echard were proven false.

The Bachelorette star revealed he got “blackmailed” by three women who told fiancée Kaitlyn Bristowe that he had cheated on her and then followed up by demanding money.

Jason shared the whole story with fans for the first time on his book tour and even had a special message for Clayton.

Jason Tartick revealed he was blackmailed

Jason took the stage with former Bachelor Matt James to promote his new book, The Restart Roadmap, in New York City. They were also joined by Claudia Oshry, widely known for her girl with no job social media accounts.

Despite the book’s emphasis on helping readers achieve a new start, Jason took it all the way back to 2019 when he revealed the attempted blackmail scheme against him.

“I got blackmailed,” the former reality TV star told a captivated audience and shocked Claudia.

After Jason spent a night out with a friend, three different accounts began commenting on Kaitlyn’s page that they had seen him “making out” with a girl the night before.

“I’m like, ‘Kaitlyn, listen, I would never ever do this, and if I did, you think I would do it next to an NFL Hall of Fame player that’s seven-foot?’” Jason joked. “I’m not doing that.”

Jason did not specify who his friend was in the clip beyond calling him Rob, which could refer to his long-time friend Rob Gronkowski.

The messages left both Jason and Kaitlyn confused, but the comments were quickly followed up with a Venmo request for $300 from Jason.

@jason_tartick So crazy I told this story for the first time ever last Wednesday night at my NYC book tour stop with @mattjames919 @Claudia Oshry – Stay strong @Clayton Echard – It happened in 2019 ♬ original sound – Jason Tartick

Jason Tartick supported Clayton Echard through cheating allegations

Fans were so thrilled by the story that the new author posted a clip of his first retelling of it on his TikTok.

In his caption, he also addressed the false allegations against Clayton Echard from a TikToker.

“So crazy I told this story for the first time ever last Wednesday night at my NYC book tour stop with @mattjames919@Claudia Oshry – Stay strong @Clayton Echard – It happened in 2019,” he wrote.

Jason is just one of the famous Bachelor Nation faces that has been sticking by Clayton after the cheating rumors. He did not include what happened next in his TikTok clip but is still going strong with fiancee, Kaitlyn.

