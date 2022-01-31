Jason Tartick thinks day drinking is better than night drinking and you’ll be surprised who agrees

Jason Tartick gets real about day drinking vs. night drinking. Pic credit: @jason_tartick/Instagram

Jason Tartick has made it clear that he prefers day drinking over night drinking in a recent comment he posted to social media.

After initially tweeting about his day drinking preference, Jason took his thoughts to Instagram, where he let fans know how he felt and that if they didn’t agree with him, they were wrong.

The playful post turned into quite the conversation, with many Bachelor stars weighing in with their own preference and with Jason Tartick’s fans also sharing their thoughts.

Jason Tartick says he likes day drinking

Rather than posting a picture, Jason took to Instagram with a screenshot of one of his tweets that read: “…if you don’t agree, you’re wrong…Day drinking > night drinking.”

Fans and Bachelor Nation alums alike took to Jason’s Instagram post and commented their thoughts as well, after Jason captioned this post with “T or F?”

Jason’s fiancee Kaitlyn has her own wine brand, Spade & Sparrows

Currently, Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe are engaged to marry. Jason proposed in May after the couple had been dating for two years. Which is perfect for Jason and his love of day drinking because Kaitlyn has her own wine.

Kaitlyn officially launched Spade & Sparrows in July 2019, debuting her own Rosé, Pinot Grigio and Cabernet Sauvignon. She sold out of her first vintage in February 2020 and then released the next vintage, featuring a Pinot Noir, Pinot Grigio, and Rosé blend, in June 2020.

Jason and Kaitlyn are getting married

Jason and Kaitlyn are planning a wedding date for later this year, possibly October, and they are both hoping to get married in Nashville.

Earlier this month, Kaitlyn dished on her wedding plans with E! News, telling them that Jason has convinced her to have a big wedding, despite previously wanting to go small.

They were looking for a wedding planner to get the ball rolling a few weeks ago due to Kaitlyn’s current Dancing with the Stars tour, which has been keeping her very busy.

Don’t be surprised if these two Bachelor Nation stars end up getting married in the afternoon and celebrate with plenty of Kaitlyn’s own brand. Without a doubt, plenty of Bachelor stars will be on hand for the celebration.

