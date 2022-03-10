Jason Tartick shows off his new hair makeover and Bachelor Nation is loving it

Jason Tartick showed off a new do’ on Instagram recently. Pic credit: @jason_tartick/Instagram

Jason Tartick, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, is finally giving his pandemic hair the chop. Did fiance Kaitlyn Bristowe perhaps push him into it?

The pair are set to tie the knot at the end of this year if all goes as planned, and a new haircut is definitely in order.

The Trading Secrets podcast host posted a TikTok showing off his new shorter do’, writing “1 year of growing this flow…I’m done with it!”

He questioned his followers, writing, “long or shorter?”

Jason posted the same video to Instagram with the caption, “Chop chop” and a scissors emoji for good measure.

His fiance, Kaitlyn Bristowe, was clearly smitten with the new look, commenting, “Babe soda.”

Other comments on the post reiterated Kaitlyn’s opinion, with one fan writing, “Omg I bet Kaitlin (sic) is dying over it” and another saying, “Handsome either way, but shorter in my opinion.” Of course, the post was not short on hundreds of fire and heart emojis.

Jason thinks fiance Kaitlyn Bristowe would have handled the WTA better

Jason has been busy seemingly sticking up for his fiance, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, who filled in as a temporary host alongside Tayshia Adams when Chris Harrison was fired from the franchise.

Bachelor Nation has been getting used to a new host, Jesse Palmer, former NFL player, and Bachelor himself, who has been given the job permanently. For you diehard fans of the franchise’s early days, Jesse was the one who called the wrong name during the rose ceremony.

Many in Bachelor Nation criticized his handling of the Women Tell All episode of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor or lack thereof.

While the Women Tell All is easily one of the most dramatic episodes of every Bachelor season, things really seemed to fall apart this time, quickly dissolving into a giant mess of drama and bullying. Much of it revolved around season villain Shanae Ankney, and the women did not hold back.

Jason Tartick clearly agreed and felt Kaitlyn would have handled things very differently if she were still hosting. During the episode on Monday night, Jason tweeted, “Imagine a @kaitlynbristowe hosting this #WTA … feel like she’d check 95% of this bulls***! Especially the body shaming.”

Jason and Kaitlyn are busy planning their wedding for October 2022

Jason and Kaitlyn, who got engaged in May of 2021 during an episode of Kaitlyn’s podcast, Off the Vine, are planning a Nashville wedding in October of 2022. Kaitlyn let these details slip during an ET interview while rehearsing for the Dancing with the Stars tour in January.

For his part, Jason has been busy himself, announcing he’ll be releasing his book, The Restart Roadmap, on April 5.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.