Jason Oppenheim and girlfriend Mary-Lou open to double date with Chrishell Stause and G-Flip

Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause had a passionate yet short-lived relationship that played out in front of the cameras of their hit Netflix show.

They both have moved on from their breakup and found love with someone new. However, the Selling Sunset co-stars are still on good terms with each other.

Shortly after their breakup, Chrishell announced she was dating G-Flip, an Australian singer she met through a mutual friend. The two have spoken about their strong connection and their love for one another.

Recently, Jason was spotted with a new lady by his side. He confirmed he is dating model Mary-Lou Nurk, and the two are enjoying their budding romance.

Jason and Chrishell have said they are still very good friends and will continue to support one another despite their split.

Their friendship is so solid that the two may even schedule a double date in the near future.

Jason Oppenheim says he’s open to going out with Chrishell Stause and G-Flip

Jason and Marie-Lou enjoyed a night out on the red carpet as they attended the premiere for the Netflix movie Day Shift. While out, Jason spoke with E! News about the upcoming season of Selling Sunset, his new relationship, and his thoughts on Chrishell’s new partner.

Jason was asked what his dynamic with Chrishell is like these days since they’ve both started dating other people. Jason replied saying, “We’re beyond cordial. We’re very good friends still, I talked to her today. We support each other. She’s happy for me, I’m happy for her, we have a great relationship.”

After confirming his friendship with Chrishell is still rock solid, Jason was asked if he would be open to going on a double date with Chrishell and G-Flip.

He answered saying, “I love going to dinner with Chrishell and I like G a lot too. I could do it, we could double date. I’m in. Chrishell, if you’re in, I’m in.”

It was also revealed that Jason just threw Chrishell a birthday party a few weeks ago, and the two speak regularly. Of course, Chrishell still works for Jason at The Oppenheim Group and they have maintained a great working relationship.

Jason Oppenheim and Marie-Lou Nurk are enjoying their growing relationship

During their time on the red carpet, Marie-Lou did not say much, however she seemed to enjoy being by Jason’s side. It was revealed that the couple is only a month into their relationship, and they are enjoying getting to know each other.

Jason says the two met in Mykonos, and Marie-Lou is now spending time with him in Los Angeles. Marie-Lou lives in Paris, and when she returns home, Jason plans to visit her there as well.

While the two seem enamored with one another, Jason was quick to set the record straight that they are taking things slow. For now, they just want to enjoy dating one another and seeing where their relationship goes.

