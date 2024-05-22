Jasmine Pineda’s before-and-after photos exposed: ‘She’s a caricature with a pulse’

Jasmine Pineda has completely transformed her appearance since being introduced to 90 Day Fiance audiences.

The Panamanian native has admitted to undergoing several cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentation, butt implants, upper and lower blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, and lip blushing, to name a few.

Jasmine’s head-to-toe, ever-changing looks have caught the attention of 90 Day Fiance viewers, who are increasingly curious about her appearance before all of her elective surgeries and procedures.

To put Jasmine’s changed appearance into perspective, a 90 Day Fiance fan posted before-and-after photos of Jasmine on Reddit in a post titled “Jasmine Pineda Before Vs After.”

In the “before” photo, Jasmine was pictured how she appeared during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, her first season within the franchise alongside her husband, Gino Palazzolo.

Jasmine’s face in the “before” photo drastically differs from her “after” photo.

Jasmine Pineda’s transformation after plastic surgery revealed

As the photos show, the 37-year-old is sporting an entirely new face these days, with her previously hooded eyes altered, her undereye bags removed, a differently shaped nose, much fuller lips, thicker eyebrows, and more taut skin.

“Before vs After Gino, or Before vs After abandoning her kids, Before vs After reality tv,” read the caption under the pics.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance viewers flocked to the comments to sound off, and most of their feedback was pretty cruel.

90 Day Fiance critics bash Jasmine’s cosmetic surgery choices

One of Jasmine’s critics couldn’t understand why she chose to make her lips larger, writing, “She had really nice lips before. I don’t get why she had to inflate them.”

“She reminds me of corpse bride with the nose and lips,” wrote another critic.

Another 90-Day Fiance viewer said Jasmine looked “much better” in her “before” photo, claiming she “ruined” her eyes by having surgery.

“She’d already had a lot of work done in that ‘before,'” wrote u/SkepticalFluffmuppet. “Now she’s a caricature with a pulse.”

Jasmine has used cosmetic interventions and a healthy lifestyle to transform herself

Jasmine’s physical transformation has been a years-long journey. Before she was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers, the mom of two sported a drastically different look, with long blonde hair and braces.

In addition to some cosmetic work to enhance her physique, Jasmine has also worked hard at the gym to sculpt her figure, and she abides by a strict vegan diet.

The fitness fanatic recently launched her own “Jazzy Fitness” brand, offering her clients a vegan protein line, which has been “Carefully Curated and Tested” by Jasmine herself.

Amid her ongoing physical transformations, Jasmine continues to stand by her decision to alter her appearance.

In January 2023, Jasmine defended her decision to go under the knife.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Jasmine told her haters, “For those thinking I am a fake person for choosing plastic surgery to change/improve things in my body: I am the most genuine person ever when it comes to my personality; I’m honest and transparent, friendly and kind; and I love my vibrating, positive energy, so I’m far from being fake.”

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.