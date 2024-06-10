Jasmine Pineda teases 90 Day Fiance viewers will get the ‘truth’ about her and Gino’s marriage this season

Jasmine Pineda has vowed not to spill any tea on social media regarding her marriage to Gino Palazzolo, and apparently, she’ll let their 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? storyline do the talking instead.

As Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? continues to air on TLC, Jasmine and Gino have been throwing viewers for a loop on social media.

The couple has strongly hinted that their marriage is over, yet they’ve confused us with their recent Instagram activity.

Jasmine and Gino have both taken shots at each other in their Instagram Stories, leading us to believe their tumultuous relationship has come to an end.

Jasmine began dropping hints that she and Gino are no longer married and that she’s dating a man named Matt Branis.

Meanwhile, Gino has been throwing major shade at his estranged wife, implying that she’s a liar and claiming that he has evidence to prove it.

But, as Monsters and Critics recently reported, Jasmine commemorated her and Gino’s one-year wedding anniversary, telling him, “We made it to a year babe,” in her Instagram Stories this weekend.

Jasmine Pineda tells her followers the ‘truth’ about her and Gino’s relationship will be revealed in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

While the pair continues to thoroughly confuse us, Jasmine claims that we’ll finally get to the bottom of their relationship conundrum soon.

Jasmine shared a post in her Instagram Story over the weekend, telling her followers, “The only way to get the truth is by watching the show.”

Jasmine teased that the “truth” about her and Gino’s relationship will be revealed this season on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“Keep watching @90dayfiance,” she added.

Jasmine and Gino’s baffling social media activity

Interestingly, Jasmine and Gino don’t follow each other on Instagram, and they haven’t liked or commented on each other’s posts in recent months.

But, on their joint Instagram account, @jasmine.gino, the couple hasn’t been shy about proclaiming their love for each other.

Most recently, Jasmine uploaded a wedding photo to the Instagram page, telling her husband of one year, “Happy anniversary my dearest husband.”

The back and forth on Instagram has 90 Day Fiance fans completely baffled as they try and discern whether Jasmine and Gino are firing shots at each other to garner attention or if they’ve really split.

Word on the street is that Jasmine cheated on Gino with Matt, whom she reportedly met at Planet Fitness in Michigan.

Allegedly, Gino kicked Jasmine to the curb when he discovered she had been unfaithful, and Jasmine moved in with her new love interest.

Whether or not we can believe anything Jasmine and Gino say is up for debate, and since they’ve signed NDAs, it may be a while before we get to the bottom of their back-and-forth jabs on social media.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.