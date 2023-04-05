Jasmine Pineda takes down glammed-up pic to share ‘reality check photo’ highlighting her insecurities

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda is getting real about her appearance.

The Panamanian beauty always looks stunning, but she proved a point recently when she shared her vulnerability in a set of side-by-side photos.

In the first photo, shared in an Instagram post, Jasmine’s skin looked flawless and her makeup was on point. She coiffed her new, shorter hair in a sleek style and stared expressionless at the camera’s lens for the stunning selfie.

In the second photo, Jasmine’s hair was pulled into a messy bun, and she wasn’t wearing makeup other than a little bit of eyeliner.

Jasmine held a coffee mug as she peered into the distance, sporting a casual zip-up sweatshirt and no jewelry.

The second slide included the same made-up photo, but this time, in her second pic, Jasmine faced the camera to make a kissy face.

Jasmine Pineda shares side-by-side ‘reality check’ photos

Jasmine’s third slide was a single selfie. The TLC star smiled in the photo, showing off her natural beauty and casual look.

Jasmine wrote in her caption, “Yesterday, I posted the photo on the left. I got a lot of messages complimenting me (I won’t deny it-it feels good) However, I took it down and I’ve decided to repost it with a ‘reality check photo.'”

Jasmine went on to remind her followers that social media only shows a percentage of people’s lives. She explained that in the first photo, she was in full glam because she was having professional photos taken.

The fitness enthusiast added that on a typical day, she rarely wears makeup, and she pointed out the “hairless spots” visible on her head.

“I’m not saying that getting glam is being fake or a bad thing. It’s just a different version of ourselves and there’s nothing wrong about opting for not getting all glam every day,” Jasmine added.

Before wishing her followers well, Jasmine noted that she does receive lip filler injections and has permanent makeup on her eyebrows due to her alopecia, as well as her lips.

“I’m just an average person who struggles with her own insecurities 🥹,” Jasmine wrote.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine is trying to appreciate her natural beauty more. Rather than hiding her hair loss with wigs and extensions, Jasmine cut her natural hair and added bangs. She also ditched her acrylic nails for her natural, shorter ones.

Judging by the feedback on her post, Jasmine’s fans and followers appreciate her natural state and, ultimately, just want what’s best for her.

90 Day Fiance viewers and cast members show Jasmine some love

Another cast member from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Kimberly Menzies, wrote, “You’re a beautiful woman inside and out. Love you ❤️❤️❤️.”

One of Jasmine’s followers encouraged her to do what makes her “soul happy” and urged her not to worry about what others think of her.

Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“You look great, but the best part about you is your heart, attitude, and transparency,” penned another Instagram user. “I love it.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.