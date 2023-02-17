90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda proved she’s not just a pretty face.

90 Day Fiance viewers will likely remember that Jasmine was working as an American Literature professor in her native country of Panama when she first appeared on the hit TLC show.

That was before Jasmine was reportedly fired due to her fiance, Gino Palazzolo’s ex, sending topless photos of her to her place of employment.

These days, Jasmine earns a living in a starkly different manner as an adult content creator. However, Jasmine wanted to prove that doesn’t take away from the credentials she’s earned over the years.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday morning, Jasmine shared a series of photos, including selfies, a list of her accolades, and a message to her fans and critics.

The 36-year-old brunette beauty started her photo share with a mirror selfie, looking chic and polished in a hot pink power suit. Jasmine’s blazer tied at the waist and featured a plunging V-neckline. She added a gold floral brooch to her lapel and matched her lipstick color to her suit for the stunning photo.

90 Day Fiance alum Jasmine Pineda shows off her ‘beauty and brains’ in a hot pink power suit

She captioned her shot, “Dr. Jasmine Pineda. Yeap! I have a doctoral degree in Education and Research,” and added a hashtag at the top of the photo, reading #beautyandbrains.

In her next slide, Jasmine touted her professional endeavors, listing all of her degrees. She listed seven different degrees, including a bachelor of arts in literature, three master’s degrees, a postgraduate degree, a technical degree, a Ph.D., and “Multiple seminars, courses and certifications in different areas of Education.”

Jasmine posed for a power suit selfie and listed her credentials in her Instagram Story. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine continued in her Stories, adding a message in the third slide aimed at her critics. The Central American stunner encouraged her followers, “Don’t judge a book by its cover! Education is power!”

The fitness enthusiast noted that she’s currently learning a third language — she is currently fluent in Spanish and English — and told her fans and critics that she cares about her inward beauty just as much as her outward appearance.

To round out her Story, Jasmine shared a workout selfie taken from a hotel bathroom. In the pic, Jasmine was clad in a red sports bra and black leggings with a blue waistband.

Jasmine reinforced that she is “passionate about fitness, health and nutrition,” a vegan due to her love of animals, and considers herself “super friendly and kind.”

Jasmine urged her followers not to “judge a book by its cover” and shared her passion for fitness with a gym selfie. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“There are not boring days when I’m around,” she added.

Jasmine’s incredible physique is compliments of her healthy lifestyle as a vegan and fitness enthusiast

Jasmine certainly looked amazing in her photos, and her incredible physique is attributed to her dedication to her health.

Jasmine splits her workouts between her home in Panama and the gym. Last year on her YouTube channel, she shared her complete at-home workout with her 3,170 subscribers.

“I work out because I love my body, not because I hate it,” Jasmine told her fans as she meditated before breaking a sweat.

Jasmine began with a warm-up, including stretches, before doing some squats and lunges, followed by leg lifts and glute lifts from her sofa. She ended her workout with some calming affirmations as she completed her cooldown.

In another YouTube video, Jasmine shared a quick and easy snack that she enjoys, which is also a healthy, low-calorie option. Jasmine sliced up a mango into pieces, put it in a bowl, and added a splash of apple cider vinegar, salt, and pepper to complete her recipe for a vegan mango ceviche.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.