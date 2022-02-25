Jasmine Pineda shows off long blond hair in latest post about ‘forgiveness’

Jasmine Pineda talks about the power of forgiveness. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda shocked viewers when she forgave Gino Palazzolo in the latest episode — after he shared topless photos of her with his ex-girlfriend.

However, the Panamanian native has since opened up about not hanging on to hate and learning to forgive instead. She has admitted to not only forging Gino but his ex as well.

Jasmine recently shared a photo on social media donning a blond wig, which is quite a departure from her usual brunette hair. But while the drastic hair color drew attention, she also had an important message for her followers.

Jasmine Pineda shows off long, blond wig in post about forgiveness

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is not holding on to any hate and resentment despite how her storyline on the show has played out.

Jasmine got a lot of backlash from viewers over the past few months, but after Gino shared her topless photos with his ex, many people sided with her.

While Jasmine exploded on Gino after he admitted his wrongdoing, she didn’t stay mad for very long. When an Instagram user questioned why she forgave Gino so easily she noted that she’s not someone who hangs on to hate and resentment because it’s cancerous to the soul.

The former school teacher also took to Instagram again today and wrote a post about forgiveness while showing off her new look. In the series of photos, Jasmine donned a blond waist-length wig while rocking jeans, a pink crop top, and matching sneakers.

“Importance of Forgiveness: Who hasn’t been hurt by the actions or words of another?” wrote Jasmine. “Perhaps a parent constantly criticized you growing up…or your partner had an affair or sent your nudes to his/her ex.”

“Or maybe you’ve had a traumatic experience, such as being physically or emotionally abused by someone close to you,” she added.

Jasmine Pineda urges people to practice forgiveness

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued on with her post and noted that several things in life can leave people with “lasting feelings of anger and bitterness — even vengeance.”

Jasmine said holding on to those things will only make things worse so instead, she urged her followers to embrace “forgiveness.”

“You can also embrace peace, hope, gratitude, and joy,” she added. “Forgiveness can lead you down the path of physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.”

The 34-year-old did admit that it’s not an easy feat, “especially if the person who hurt you doesn’t admit wrong.” However, Jasmine suggests thinking of “forgiveness more about how it can change your life — by bringing you peace, happiness, and emotional and spiritual healing.”

“Forgiveness can take away the power the other person continues to wield in your life,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.