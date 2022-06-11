Jasmine Pineda shows off crazy curves in a sheer rainbow dress

Jasmine Pineda stuns in a cute bikini in support of Pride Month. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda recently shared a stunning photo of herself in rainbow attire in support of Pride Month.

Jasmine’s photo shocked many, and as gorgeous as she was, many fans chose to focus on her spirited personality and complimented her for it.

Jasmine stuns in her rainbow-colored outfit in support of Pride Month

In support of Pride Month, Jasmine has been posting many stunning photos and sharing how much of an ally she is.

Jasmine recently posted a stunning photo of herself in a form-fitting bikini and a rainbow-colored fishnet dress.

Jasmine captioned her photo by saying, “Happy Pride Month to everyone! All my love to any member of the LGBTQIA community.”

“You will always have me in your side. Never forget this: you’re valid, accepted, and worthy, no matter who you are. LOVE U ALL”

Jasmine also shared a famous inspirational quote.

“Just be you, and that’s going to be so much better than wishing to be anything else. – Angel Haze”

Fans are obsessed with just how pure of a person Jasmine is

Fans flocked to Jasmine’s post to compliment her on her looks. Some fans chose to show their appreciation for Jasmine’s pure personality rather than just her appearance.

One fan commented on how amazing she is, despite the fact that fans only see one side of her depicted on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The fan said, “You are a truly beautiful person Jasmine. Of course it is very limited what is shown on TV, but your personality on the tell all was so inspiring to me you tell it like it is and stand your ground, and know your worth. Beautiful inside and out.”

Some fans believe that Jasmine is an all-around nice person and that TLC tends to depict cast members in a particular light to gain more views.

One fan, in particular, commented on Jasmine’s post and said, “I think she’s a very nice, compassionate woman. TLC just likes to create a lot of fake storylines.”

Jasmine has a heart of gold and has captivated the hearts of many.

