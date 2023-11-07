Jasmine Pineda shares unfiltered photos from ‘worst contact allergy ever’ caused by Gino’s house

Jasmine Pineda had a severe allergic reaction that resulted in her breaking out in hives, and she says it’s Gino Palazzolo’s house that’s to blame.

Jasmine has arrived in the U.S. to live with Gino this season on 90 Day Fiance, and we’re getting a glimpse of them meshing their lives together.

As we expected, Jasmine voiced a multitude of complaints off the bat, particularly about how Gino lived before she came into the picture.

Jasmine reached her boiling point, however, when she broke out in hives all over her body because, according to her, it was Gino’s “nasty” living conditions that caused the allergic reaction.

Following Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance, the Panamanian native uploaded some photos on Instagram depicting her allergic reaction.

Jasmine’s hives got so bad that she had to visit an urgent care center to be treated.

Jasmine Pineda shares vulnerable photos following allergy attack

On her Instagram feed, Jasmine shared a carousel of pics as she posed from the doctor’s office, clad in comfy sweats and a winter hat.

Among the other photos were some close-up shots, showing just how swollen Jasmine’s face became, nearly preventing her from opening her eyes.

“Allergies are not a joke!” she wrote in the caption of the pics.

In her Instagram Story, Jasmine shared more photos of her allergic reaction, including a close-up shot of her skin, which was covered in hives.

In one of the photos, Jasmine snapped a selfie of her face and captioned it, “Worst contact allergy ever.”

Jasmine blames Gino’s home for her skin hives

Underneath a close-up shot of her arm — which showed her skin red, swollen, and covered in scratch marks — Jasmine wrote, “My whole body looked like this. Source of the allergy: Gino’s [home].”

Jasmine shared some up-close shots of her skin after having an allergic reaction. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine blamed Gino’s housekeeping skills, or lack thereof, for her skin breakout.

As Jasmine told TLC’s cameras during a solo confessional on 90 Day Fiance, “It’s very upsetting that Gino cannot see how nasty the house is and that it is causing me to be sick.”

Unsurprisingly, Jasmine and Gino got into an argument because of it.

While Jasmine blamed Gino’s home for causing an autoimmune response within her body, as far as Gino was concerned, Jasmine’s almonds were the cause of her allergic reaction, not his bed pillows, blankets, or less-than-immaculate home.

Jasmine and Gino’s ‘toxic’ relationship continues this season on 90 Day Fiance

Jasmine’s breakout is the least of her and Gino’s worries. This couple has faced relationship issues since we met them during Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Their volatile love story continued during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and continues to play out during Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance.

Between Jasmine’s hot temper, jealous nature, and lying about plastic surgery, it’s no surprise she refers to her and Gino’s relationship as “toxic,” and we’d agree that’s an accurate assessment.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.