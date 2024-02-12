Jasmine Pineda shares bloodwork results and reveals what she believes is trying to ‘kill’ her

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda is convinced that the cold Michigan winter is trying to take her life.

Since coming to America on her K-1 visa, Jasmine has been living in Michigan with her husband, Gino Palazzolo.

The weather in Michigan is a drastic change from her native Panama, especially during the long, frigid winters.

Jasmine has made it clear this season on 90 Day Fiance that she’s no fan of the colder temperatures, and now, she believes her health is being negatively affected as a result.

The TLC star uploaded some photos to her Instagram Story as she sat inside a doctor’s office.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Jasmine sat in the corner of the office for her visit, giving her followers a glimpse of her view overlooking the parking lot.

Jasmine visited her doctor to have bloodwork drawn. Pic credit: @jasminepineda/Instagram

In a second slide, Jasmine shared a pic of her left arm covered in gauze and tape after having some blood drawn.

Jasmine didn’t provide any caption or other details in the photos, but her third slide explained why she visited the physician.

Jasmine Pineda blames cold Michigan weather for her Vitamin D deficiency

She posted a screenshot of her bloodwork results, which showed that her Vitamin D levels were low, flagging a warning in yellow.

Per the graphic she shared, an average Vitamin D level should fall within the 30 – 100 ng/mL range; Jasmine’s measured 22 ng/mL.

Jasmine shared the results of her bloodwork. Pic credit: @jasminepineda/Instagram

In the photo’s caption, Jasmine wrote, “This weather is literally trying to ☠ me 😔😭.”

Jasmine Pineda isn’t a fan of Michigan

Not only is Jasmine not fond of the bitter cold Michigan winter weather, but she also has called The Great Lake State “boring.”

Last year, Jasmine told Entertainment Tonight, “So far, what I’ve seen of Michigan is like it’s boring.”

“There’s not much to do … the highlight of Michigan is like going grocery shopping,” the reality TV star added.

To be fair, Jasmine hasn’t enjoyed much since she arrived in America. She’s argued with Gino and his family, complained about the weather and the “boring” lifestyle in Michigan, and even called her husband’s living conditions “nasty.”

Jasmine blamed Gino for a severe contact allergy she suffered, causing her to break out in hives all over her body.

Jasmine and Gino raise questions about their marriage

Now that Jasmine and Gino have had some time to adjust to married life together in the U.S., they’ve left 90 Day Fiance viewers curious about the state of their marriage.

Although they officially became husband and wife last year, Jasmine’s social media activity has insinuated that her and Gino’s marriage is on the rocks.

Most of Jasmine’s Instagram posts these days focus on her blossoming career in the States, not her and Gino’s relationship.

Since arriving in America, Jasmine has worked behind the scenes to make a name for herself.

She recently announced that she was named a Fashion Nova ambassador and is working on building her own vegan-centered fitness brand, Jazzy Fitness — all without any mention of her husband, Gino Palazzolo.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.