Jasmine Pineda shares bikini body pics from ‘29 Vs 36’

Jasmine Pineda showed 90 Day Fiance fans a progression of her fit body. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda loves to flex her killer body while promoting body positivity.

She did both of these things in a recent side-by-side comparison photo showing off her gains from 29 to 36 years old.

On the show, Jasmine explained that she worked hard for her body and that she upheld a workout routine as well as a vegan diet to uphold her body goals.

On social media, Jasmine also likes to give her followers a glimpse into her routines and standards while showing fans a ton of confident photos of herself from different times and circumstances.

In her comparison post, Jasmine shared mirror photos of herself from when she was “29 Vs 36.”

While both images looked stunning, Jasmine pointed out the main difference between the two.

Jasmine Pineda flexes ’29 Vs 36′ body gains

In the photo where Jasmine was 29, she had light brown hair as she wore a pink workout bra with black workout shorts. Her slender body looked toned and flawless in the photo, which seemed to have a filter over it.

The current photo of Jasmine at 36 showed her in a red bikini as her muscles looked more defined and chiseled as she stood with her brunette hair.

Over the images, Jasmine wrote, “I worked out very hard for more than 5 years to gain muscles but looked leaned.”

In the caption, Jasmine shared a quote about life being the greatest gift and how people are given a body and, “you may not like it, but you can maximize that body the best it can be maximized.'”

In her own words, she added, “Babe, anything you need to succeed you already have it within yourself. Go for it 🔥.”

Jasmine Pineda is in a relationship with Gino Palazzolo

90 Day Fiance viewers got familiar with Jasmine when she was on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days when her now-fiance, Gino Palazzolo, went to her native Panama to meet in person for the first time.

52-year-old Gino’s lies and transgressions were put on blast by Jasmine and viewers as the season aired, and there was one notable fight that occurred between Gino and Jasmine.

Despite the red flags and rage-filled situations, Gino proposed, and Jasmine accepted.

The pair have been working on Jasmine’s K-1 visa to come to America, where they plan on living in Florida together. As of May 2022, Gino said that her visa should be approved “any day now.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.