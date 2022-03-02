Jasmine Pineda says she’s very sensitive, may ‘even cry’ when people are rude

Jasmine Pineda admits to being a sensitive person. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine Pineda has shown some aspects of her personality that have garnered backlash from viewers. However, there are many things that we still don’t know about the Panamanian native.

Jasmine showed the world that despite her explosive and hot-tempered personality, there are things that can hurt her just like everyone else.

She recently admitted to her social media followers that she’s a very sensitive person and has even cried at rude comments.

Jasmine Pineda admits she’s very sensitive and cries when people are rude to her

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has opened up a lot to her Instagram followers and has been sharing even more over the past few weeks.

In her latest post, Jasmine decided to reveal some random things about herself. The TLC cast member posted a photo clad in a pink skirt and matching sneakers while enjoying time outdoors on her scooter.

She also listed a variety of things about herself in the accompanying message, including the fact that she’s very sensitive– despite how she comes across on TV.

“I’m a very sensitive person, and when I love someone I’m devoted to that person,” confessed Jasmine– who recently forgave Gino much to the surprise of viewers.

After seemingly breaking up with Gino in the previous episode for sending her topless pics to his ex, Jasmine made up with the 51-year-old and reiterated how much she loved him. She later told her followers that she forgave Gino because she doesn’t hold on to hate and she prefers to remain positive.

However, “Please don’t think that because I write about being positive I’m immune to being annoyed by things,” admitted Jasmine in her post. “I sometimes get very sad or even cry when people are rude to me or make fun of me.”

Jasmine Pineda shares more ‘random things’ about herself

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star continued to share more “random things” about herself including things from her childhood.

“True story: I ate a dead cockroach when I was [a] year old,” admitted Jasmine. “Then I swallowed a coin at the age of [three], and I had a seed stuck on my nose for a week [until] my Grandma discovered it.”

The 34-year-old– who recently revealed that she has five university titles and is now pursuing a Ph.D., said she was the “valedictorian” of her class in university and “learned English” by herself since she was “a little girl.”

“Here are some things that I love in no particular order,” added Jasmine. “Sunsets, rain, train stations, traveling in a plane, kissing, singing and eating…the [first] sip of coffee in the morning, writing poems, dancing any kind of music.”

