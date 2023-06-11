Jasmine Pineda says she gained over 20 lbs. due to the pandemic — See the before-and-after pics

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda proved that she wasn’t exempt from the dreaded “Quarantine 15” during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the world was turned upside-down when everything went on lockdown, and people were forced to quarantine themselves.

Many people turned to cooking more and comfort eating as a way to cope, and Jasmine was one of those people.

In a recent Instagram Story, Jasmine shared with her followers that she reached her heaviest weight ever during the pandemic.

However, she’s since dropped the weight and is back in tip-top shape.

The Panamanian native wrote, “I’ve lost 22 pounds so far I went from 140 pounds (my heaviest ever due to anxiety during the pandemic- bad eating habits and lack of exercise) to 118 pounds (my pre pandemic weight).”

Next, Jasmine shared that she hasn’t had any cosmetic surgery on her face, seemingly responding to DMs aimed at her appearance.

Jasmine told her followers that her weight has fluctuated since the coronavirus pandemic. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“I haven’t had a nose/ chin job,” Jasmine added. “My face looks slimmer due to my weight loss.”

In another slide, Jasmine provided proof to back up her claims. She shared photos of herself before the pandemic, after the pandemic, and current day.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Jasmine shows off her figure before and after quarantine

The first photo showed a light-haired Jasmine posing in a sports bra and biker shorts to snap a full-length selfie, looking notably slimmer than in recent months.

The “after” photo was a photo of Jasmine posing in a blue bikini and a straw hat in front of the ocean. In the pic, Jasmine sported much longer and darker hair, much like 90 Day Fiance viewers have come to know her.

Jasmine shared photos of her changing figure since 2020. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine’s third photo was captioned, “Back on track,” and was a current pic of her, clad in a t-shirt reading, “I’m fine,” and a pair of pink cutoff shorts and a ball cap with a pink heart.

At the bottom of the images, Jasmine wrote, “Don’t get it wrong: I love myself in all versions 🥰”

Jasmine stays in shape with a strict diet and exercise regimen

Jasmine is a fitness fanatic and staunch vegan, and it shows. The TLC star can often be found working out in her Instagram Stories, taking her fans and followers along while she exercises and sharing her meal options with them.

In a post dated March 13, Jasmine posed with her sisters for an outdoor rooftop workout. Jasmine sported a green bikini and a black ball cap for her sweat session as she directed her sisters as they jogged, performed squat lunges and weighted squats, and did leg lifts and standing crunches.

In the caption of the post, Jasmine wrote, “What an amazing workout session with my beautiful sisters @zuellen_15 and @_liiz28.”

“I really love motivating and inspiring people 🥰 Growing up with powerful and intelligent women around me really shaped my personality. I strongly believe in sisterhood and that we, women, must support and encourage each other!”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.