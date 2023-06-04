Jasmine Pineda says Gino Palazzolo has no sexual desire for her

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days kicks off this weekend, and Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s relationship struggles continue to plague them.

In a clip from Sunday’s season premiere of Before the 90 Days, Jasmine visits a doctor when she expresses concern about her and Gino’s sex life — or absence thereof.

Jasmine opens the scene lying on an examination table as a doctor tells her, “The gap is not as wide as you told me,” speaking of her nether regions.

“But let’s close it a bit more,” Jasmine tells him before admitting during a confessional that she likes to look and feel “perfect.”

The 35-year-old Panamanian native tells TLC’s cameras that her “vagina is never the same” since giving birth to her children, then begs her doctor to make her a virgin again.

That’s when Jasmine explains that her fiance, American native Gino, “never ejaculates” when he’s with her and has to go to the bathroom to finish the job.

Jasmine Pineda accuses Gino Palazzolo of having ‘no desire’ for her in 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 6 preview

“He simply has no desire for me,” Jasmine complains to the physician.

Admittedly, Jasmine’s sex drive is super-charged. She confesses that during Gino’s first trip to visit her in Panama, their sex was “so good.”

But, Jasmine accuses Gino of not wanting to have sex much anymore during his visits to South America, despite her being naked and horny most of the time.

When Jasmine gets extra detailed with her doctor about her and Gino’s sex life, he admits that his patients don’t typically discuss their bedroom habits with him, but admits that he doesn’t understand why Gino wouldn’t be interested in having sex more often with Jasmine.

Red flags continue to surround Jasmine and Gino’s relationship

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Gino and Jasmine will face quite a few hardships in their engagement this season on Before the 90 Days.

Jasmine’s desire to be put up in a luxury high-rise apartment raises concerns among Gino’s family members, who question Jasmine’s intentions.

Another spoiler clip from Season 6 showed Gino questioning Jasmine about possible infidelity, implying that she may have strayed.

The couple gets into a heated argument during a confessional scene, ending with Jasmine calling Gino a “f**king idiot” before storming off camera and threatening to get back together with her ex.

An exasperated Gino replies, “I’m done,” before walking off.

Gino and Jasmine’s relationship has certainly proven to be turbulent — including toothbrushes being tossed, topless photos being shared without consent, and a bit of jealousy — but the two continue to work on making it work while Jasmine awaits her K-1 visa to live with Gino in the U.S.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.