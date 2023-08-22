Jasmine Pineda reveals she’s received death threats from online bullies

Jasmine Pineda’s life has been threatened in the wake of recent online bullying attacks.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days personality doesn’t shy away from publicly sharing details about her personal life.

Whether it be on television or on social media, Jasmine puts it all out there, from her struggles with alopecia to details about her sex life.

The 37-year-old TLC star is an open book on social media, but she may be refraining from sharing her personal life after her recent confession.

Jasmine posted a message in her Instagram Story this week, letting her followers know that she’s been the target of online hatred.

The Panama native shared that she’s been dealing with “so much bullying lately,” purportedly online.

Jasmine says online bullies have wished her ‘dead’

“You have no idea the things people text me,” Jasmine wrote. “Wishing my ☠ and even worse things.”

Jasmine disclosed that her online bullies have gotten out of hand. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine went on to thank her fans who have shown her kindness, and in another slide, explained why she hasn’t responded to some of her DMs.

“If I haven’t replied to your messages is just because I’m scared of opening them since all the negativity,” Jasmine expressed.

“I don’t mean to ignore you,” she continued. “As my birthday is coming I really want to keep myself in a positive mood I love you all.”

Jasmine expressed that her fear has accounted for not opening online messages in the wake of social media bullying. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

Jasmine’s ordeal comes on the heels of another recent incident involving critics making disparaging remarks about her appearance as it relates to her age. Jasmine shared a screenshot from a hater who said she looks like she’s “in her 50s,” and responded with a lengthy clap back.

She made it clear that she doesn’t have a problem with comments about her age, however, telling her followers, “age is just a number, and what really matters is that we make our life journey here on Earth the best.”

The 90 Day Fiance star is celebrating her 37th birthday

As Jasmine mentioned, her 37th birthday is today, August 22. And, despite the negativity surrounding her, the brunette beauty kept the mood positive for her special day.

Jasmine dedicated an Instagram post to herself celebrating another trip around the sun.

In her post, Jasmine recorded herself working out in several slides, followed by a photo of a Barbie doll in exercise gear.

“I received my 37th birthday at the gym!” she captioned the post. “I’m happy to share with you part of my last routine being 36 and welcoming my sweet 37! I’m just happy to be alive 🥰🥳 Love you all, Jazzy 🦋.”

