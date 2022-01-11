Jasmine Pineda revealed the other gifts she got Gino Palazzolo for Christmas after he gave her nothing

Jasmine Pineda let 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers know that she gave Gino more Christmas gifts than were shown. Pic credit: TLC

Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo’s first Christmas together in Panama took a turn when it came to the gift exchange on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Gino famously told Jasmine that the toothbrush he gave her the day he arrived was her Christmas present. Jasmine had a bad reaction to Gino’s effort, and she has now taken it a step further by setting the record straight on social media, revealing that she gave Gino even more gifts than were shown during the episode.

Jasmine Pineda told 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans that she gave Gino Palazzolo more Christmas gifts

It appears as though it was important for Jasmine to communicate to her followers on Instagram that she gave Gino more Christmas gifts than were shown.

Perhaps she was taking a follow-up dig at Gino or trying to make him look worse for not giving her anything for Christmas or maybe she wanted Before the 90 Days viewers to know the lengths she went to for Gino’s first Christmas with her.

Gino blamed not getting Jasmine more than the toothbrush, which he gave to her prematurely, on his unemployed status and the fact that the trip down to Panama cost so much.

In one of her Instagram stories Jasmine wrote, “I gave Gino two more gifts that day: -a frame with a heart of (Panamanian flag emoji) and Michigan -and his favorite perfume: Savage by Dior. There were 4 gifts in total, but just 2 were shown FYI.”

Jasmine wanted 90 Day followers to know more about the Christmas gifts she gave Gino. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine Pineda posts a lot on Instagram

Jasmine is among the 90 Days Fiance franchise cast who posts the most on Instagram and may even take the number one spot as the cast member who posts the most.

Followers of Jasmine’s Instagram will find that she posts at least 10-20 stories a day and maintains a solid posting schedule to her regular page as well.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Whether she is doing an Instagram Q&A, clarifying the truth about internet rumors, or showing off her relationship with Gino within her 90 Day NDA, there is a lot of information to keep up with on Jasmine’s page.

She also loves to post about her vegan lifestyle and workout regimens when she is not posting shameless selfies and disputing plastic surgery allegations.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.