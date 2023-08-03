Jasmine Pineda refutes claims Liz is really her daughter — Here’s what the 90 Day Fiance star had to say

Jasmine Pineda has been accused of lying about her sister Liz actually being her sibling, but the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is doubling down on the fact that she is telling the truth.

This season, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers have seen a lot more of Jasmine’s little sister, Liz.

Liz is currently sharing a high-rise apartment with Jasmine this season, and she even joined her big sister and her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, for a date in the last episode.

Jasmine also made a big deal out of finding a suitable gift for Liz’s birthday, settling on a beautiful multi-colored gemstone initial necklace for her.

Liz has also made quite a few appearances on Jasmine’s Instagram feeds, and it’s obvious that she is a very special person in the TLC personality’s life.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Jasmine has repeatedly mentioned that Liz is her younger sister, there are some 90 Day Fiance viewers who believe that Liz is actually Jasmine’s daughter.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are convinced that Jasmine Pineda’s sister Liz is actually her daughter

A recent post shared by @kodys_ex_wives on Instagram is a good case in point. It featured a screenshot of Jasmine and Liz during their bike ride with Gino. Text over the photo reads, “Who thinks Jasmines sister is really her daughter?”

In the comments section of the upload, there were plenty of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who agreed with the theory.

Agreeing with the hypothesis, one such Instagram user wrote, “I always thought that! Why would her sister be living with her & not her kids!”

“That makes sense!” wrote another 90 Day Fiance fan, adding that the way Liz and Gino held hands “didn’t make sense” unless she’s actually Jasmine’s daughter instead of her sister.

There are plenty of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers who believe Liz is actually Jasmine’s daughter. Pic credit: @kodys_ex_wives/Instagram

Another commenter felt as though Jasmine and Gino put too much emphasis on Liz’s birthday, adding that Liz being Jasmine’s sister would make more sense since the two share an apartment.

Jasmine stumbled across the social media conjecture and took to her Instagram to fire back at the accusations that she was lying about how she’s related to Liz.

Jasmine sets the record straight over ‘silly’ conspiracy theories about how she’s related to Liz

The Panamanian native uploaded a carousel of pics to Instagram, including several photos of herself and Liz, along with a lengthy explanation.

“You never know what people are dealing with,” she captioned the first pic of Liz enjoying a restaurant meal. “Choose to be kind.”

In the subsequent slides, Jasmine called the conspiracy theories about Liz “silly,” and explained that Liz was living with her after being “emotionally affected by her father divorcing our mother to get [married] to a 25 year old woman who’s now pregnant [with his baby].”

“She’s been through a lot and I love my two sisters very much and there’s [not] anything I wouldn’t do for them,” Jasmine continued.

Jasmine added that Liz wasn’t interested in going to college amid her emotional distress, so as the eldest sister, she took it upon herself to take care of her youngest sibling.

Jasmine even went as far as paying for Liz’s schooling after her father refused and has helped to improve Liz’s self-esteem.

In the last slide, Jasmine shared two photos of Liz, which she captioned, “Liz, I love you. I am very proud of you my dear. I will always protect your and be your #1 cheerleader Not even the sky is the limit mi nina linda.”

So, there you have it — Liz is, in fact, Jasmine’s sister and not her daughter, so we can finally put the rumors to rest.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.