Jasmine Pineda polls her fans: Should she stay with Gino or hook up with her ex Dane?

After seeing her interact with her ex-boyfriend, Jasmine Pineda is asking 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers whether she should drop Gino Palazzolo and rekindle the romance with her ex.

We’re not even two episodes into Season 6 of Before the 90 Days, and already, 90 Day Fiance viewers have learned quite a bit about Jasmine and Gino’s struggles in their relationship.

Most notable, perhaps, was Jasmine’s visit to a doctor, a major TMI moment.

Jasmine asked her doctor to make her a “virgin” again to satisfy Gino, who she says has no sexual desire for her and has to go to the bathroom during sex to finish the job because he “never ejaculates.”

Then, as if hearing about Jasmine and Gino’s problems in the bedroom wasn’t enough, the Panamanian native revealed that she was sharing an apartment building with her ex, Dane, and met him for lunch before Gino came to visit.

During her lunch with Dane, Jasmine stopped to talk with TLC’s producers, boasting about her ex-boyfriend and calling him handsome, rich, and someone she could trust.

Is Jasmine Pineda hinting at trouble in paradise in her relationship with Gino Palazzolo?

Following the episode, Jasmine posted a carousel of photos of herself and Dane, a move that 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers felt was aimed at making Gino jealous.

Now, Jasmine is adding fuel to the fire — taking to her Instagram Story, Jasmine shared a photo of herself and Gino and another of herself and Dane.

Below the selfie with Gino was an American flag gif, and below the pic with Dane was the Australian flag, denoting his home country, and the song ily (i love you baby) by Andrew and Renee Foy played in the background.

Jasmine created a poll for her followers, asking them to “Pick One,” with Option 1 being her and Gino and Option 2 being her and Dane.

Jasmine’s IG followers obliged and cast their votes. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think she’s better matched with Dane than Gino

Jasmine’s 141,000 Instagram followers voted, and although the decision was close, most of them felt she was better matched with Dane, who got 55 percent of the votes compared to Gino’s 45 percent.

Many have deemed Jasmine and Gino an unlikely couple. Their frequent arguments, Jasmine’s jealousy issues, and lack of things in common didn’t look promising for their future.

Regardless, Gino proposed, and Jasmine accepted. As far as we know, Jasmine is still awaiting her K-1 visa to come to the U.S. to live with Gino.

In Episode 2, titled Say Anything, which airs this Sunday, Jasmine and Gino will reunite as he returns to Panama for a three-week visit. They’ll also navigate how to rekindle their romance while having Jasmine’s ex, Dane, as a neighbor.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, buckle up because if we’re learned anything about Jasmine and Gino’s relationship, it’s that explosive, F-bomb-laden tirades are par for the course.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.