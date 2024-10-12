Jasmine Pineda ‘not available’ as she lands in hospital: ‘I’ve been through so much’

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda hinted at some troubling health issues.

The Panamanian native has been lying low on social media concerning her personal life.

Since Season 8 of Happily Ever After? ended the reality TV personality hasn’t mentioned much about her marital status, except maintaining that she doesn’t have a boyfriend.

90 Day Fiance fans have been curious whether or not she and Gino Palazzolo are still married after their tumultuous storyline played out on Season 8.

The husband-and-wife duo has hinted at a breakup on social media, but neither has confirmed the rumors that Jasmine cheated with a man named Matt Branis.

In her most recent Instagram Stories, instead of bringing up her marriage, Jasmine revealed how she’s been suffering from some mysterious ailments.

Jasmine is ‘unavailable’ as she battles health issues

The 38-year-old took to her Instagram Story to share several slides, implying that she hasn’t been feeling her best these days.

She posted a cryptic message, “Not available for a long time.”

Jasmine posted a cryptic message in her Story. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Later, Jasmine posted a photo of herself on an exam table in what appeared to be a hospital room.

Jasmine seemed to be accompanied by someone, as the photo was taken from the other side of the room, and she lay on her side with one hand on her midsection.

Jasmine wore an orange tracksuit and tennis shoes in the pic and didn’t provide any caption or location for the photo.

Jasmine shared a photo from a hospital or doctor’s office bed. Pic credit: @jasminepineda/Instagram

In another slide, Jasmine posted a barefaced, up-close selfie.

At the bottom of the image, Jasmine told her fans and followers, “I’ve been through so much the last days.”

Jasmine says she’s been through “so much.” Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

“But I know [God] has better days ahead for me 🥰🙏,” she added.

Jasmine hasn’t mentioned any details regarding her health on Instagram, so her ailment is a mystery.

We know that she has been diagnosed with Vitamin D deficiency and suffers from allergies. It’s unclear whether or not she would have been treated for either condition by a medical professional.

Jasmine keeps 90 Day Fiance fans guessing about her and Gino’s marriage

As far as her personal life is concerned, Jasmine continues to confuse her fans and critics.

On Jasmine and Gino’s joint Instagram account, @jasmine.gino, she curiously uploaded a selfie of herself and Gino aboard a plane earlier this week.

In the accompanying caption, the Jazzy Fitness owner wrote, “Collecting memories ❤️.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.