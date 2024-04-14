Jasmine Pineda issues apology for the ‘very negative’ personality trait that’s kept her in ‘isolation’

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda is isolating herself from her loved ones as she deals with some major stress.

The Panamanian native admits that she has been distant and reached out to her friends and followers on social media over the weekend to issue an apology.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Jasmine first announced that she was taking part in a midnight cleaning session to help relieve some of her anxiety.

She wrote, “Midnight! Perfect time for cleaning. It really reliefs my anxiety and it’s so therapeutic for me.”

Jasmine continued, this time apologizing to her friends and family.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Sorry to all my friends calling/texting me. I’m not trying to ignore you at all. I isolate myself when I’m under a lot of stress,” she continued.

Jasmine Pineda apologizes to her friends for ‘negative’ personality trait

“I love you and miss you all. I’ll do my best and I promise I’ll try harder to get myself out of my isolation state. Sorry 😔.”

Next, Jasmine tagged several of her friends, including her 90 Day Fiance castmate, Nikki Exotika.

Jasmine was cleaning over the weekend to help with her anxiety. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Below their Instagram handles, Jasmine wrote, “Sorry girls. It’s a very negative personality trait. I know and thank you for caring ❤.”

Although Jasmine didn’t explicitly state what is causing her so much stress these days, we’ve got an idea of what might be causing her distress.

Jasmine apologized for ignoring her friends. Pic credit: @jasminepanama/Instagram

Jasmine and Gino’s up-and-down storyline returned to 90 Day Fiance

Jasmine and Gino Palazzolo’s volatile storyline is currently playing out in Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Last week we learned that Gino failed to include her two sons on her initial K-1 visa filing, thereby delaying them coming to America with Jasmine.

Jasmine demanded that Gino shell out $5,000 to hire an immigration attorney to expedite the process, but he refused.

Gino complained that he had already spent a ton of money on their recent wedding, getting Jasmine to the U.S., and funding some of her plastic surgeries.

Even though Gino gave Jasmine a good amount of money to spend on a wedding dress, she opted to put it towards a secret cosmetic enhancement instead: butt implants.

When Gino refused to hire a lawyer, Jasmine threatened to divorce him and move back to Panama.

Their on-air antics have left 90 Day Fiance viewers wondering whether they’ve remained together or have gone their separate ways, and their Instagram activity doesn’t give us any black-and-white answers either.

Jasmine doesn’t include Gino in her Instagram feed these days, but on their joint account, the couple frequently uploads selfies during happier times together.

Whether or not Jasmine and Gino are still together remains to be seen and, meanwhile has left 90 Day Fiance fans scratching their heads.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.