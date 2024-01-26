Jasmine Pineda is ‘starting from scratch’ and wearing ‘donated’ clothes as she details financial struggles

Panamanian native Jasmine Pineda has been struggling financially since moving to America.

The 90 Day Fiance star traded in warm and sunny Panama for Michigan, where winters can be brutally cold.

After arriving in the U.S. on her K-1 visa, Jasmine married Gino Palazzolo in June 2023 in Wayne County, Michigan.

Since then, 90 Day Fiance viewers have wondered whether they’ve been able to work through their multitude of relationship issues or if they’ve gone their separate ways.

Jasmine has remained hush-hush about her and Gino’s current relationship status, but her social media activity has provided some clues that have us doubting they’re still together.

In a recent Instagram Story, Jasmine complained of her struggles as an immigrant since moving to the U.S.

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda is ‘starting from scratch’ in the U.S.

Jasmine shared a lengthy message with her Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, telling them, “I’ve seen so many people bragging about money and burying themselves into debt to achieve a life style that doesn’t match their finances.”

“That would never be me,” she continued. “I’m starting from scratch.”

Jasmine then said that she’s been wearing “donated” clothes while working hard every day until her day comes.

“Hard work pays off!” she added.

In a second slide, the fitness fanatic thanked her fans who had booked cameos with her.

Jasmine is grateful for her ‘generous’ fans who help her provide for her family

“I wouldn’t be able to provide to my family without your generosity,” she told them.

“Being an immigrant is not easy,” the mom of two continued. “That feeling of grieving consumes your soul. But today I chose to fill up my heart with gratitude.”

It’s unclear whether Jasmine has gotten her green card yet, allowing her to live and work permanently in the United States.

It appears that Jasmine is earning income online for the time being. In addition to recording Cameos for paying customers, Jasmine announced that she’s now a Fashion Nova ambassador.

Jasmine also launched a new Instagram account, @jazzyfitness_vegan, which focuses on her love of fitness and her vegan lifestyle.

She also earns extra cash on other content platforms, offering to choose her fans’ outfits, engaging in virtual lunch or dinner dates, and providing fitness and workout consultations.

So, could Jasmine’s latest Instagram Story activity be a major hint that she and Gino have split? She and Gino are sending mixed messages, so it’s hard to say.

As far as Gino is concerned, unlike Jasmine, he’s been sharing photos of the two of them on his Instagram feed.

But, as we know, reality TV stars often keep fans in the dark when it comes to their relationship status, especially when their show is airing. Perhaps when Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance commences, we’ll find out what’s really going on between these two.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.