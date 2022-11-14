Jasmine Pineda is spicy in red halter top and matching thigh-skimming miniskirt

Jasmine Pineda was a vision in a red two-piece outfit. Pic credit: @jasminepanama1/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star, Jasmine Pineda knows how to rock any outfit with her killer body but recently showed off that red is her color.

36-year-old Jasmine had an emoji banner over her Instagram Story share that said “Soy Latina” or “I’m Latina.

Below the culture plug, Jasmine appeared with her wavy dark brunette hair down while wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.

The focal point of the shot was Jasmine’s outfit which consisted of a deep red lacy halter top and a matching layered lacy skirt that was thigh-skimming.

Jasmine is avid about her health and personal wellness and works out hard to achieve her body goals. Her gains were apparent as her long toned legs were a vision, and part of her chiseled abs could be seen.

The fiery Panama native shouted out her fiance from Season 5, Gino Palazzolo, in her Instagram Story share, commenting that he was the one who bought her the outfit.

The bottom left of the Story post had another emoji banner that said, “Sabor Latino” or “Latino flavor.”

Jasmine Pineda heavily supports the vegan cause

Jasmine is not only into fitness and general wellness but also a strong supporter and advocate for veganism.

While on the show, Jasmine talked about her vegan lifestyle and does even more on social media.

In a recent post, Jasmine explained how much being a vegan means to her and what it can mean for other people.

She noted, “🌱 It’s pretty amazing to wake up every morning, knowing that every decision I make is to cause as little harm as possible. It’s a pretty fantastic way to live. Vegan is just pure love. Love for animals, love for the planet, and love for yourself. I can’t think of anything better in the world to be but a vegan ❤️🥰.”

Jasmine is open about the work she’s had done

Before the 90 Days viewers learned before meeting Jasmine that Gino had paid for her to have her teeth fixed, lips enhanced, eyebrows microbladed, and all her facial treatments.

Jasmine had a breast augmentation before meeting Gino and also used to be a blonde. She also frequently wears colored contacts and takes her hair very seriously.

In any case, Jasmine frequently claps back against haters or trolls who condemn the work she has done. Jasmine likes to promote body positivity and believes each person can make their own choices about their body.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.