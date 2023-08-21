Jasmine Pineda is ‘killing’ her haters with kindness after they say she looks like she’s in her 50s

90 Day Fiance personality Jasmine Pineda isn’t letting her ill-wishers get to her when it comes to her appearance.

If we’ve learned anything about Jasmine since she joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise, it’s that she doesn’t hide much about her personal life, whether it be on TV or social media.

The Panamanian-born TLC star is an open book, sharing details about her sexual life with 90 Day Fiance viewers and opening up on social media about her struggles with alopecia and the plastic surgery she’s had done to alter her appearance.

While Jasmine doesn’t leave much to the imagination when it comes to her personal life, she still comes under fire from critics who bash her lifestyle.

While Jasmine prepares for her 37th birthday this week, it’s come to her attention that some 90 Day Fiance viewers feel she looks much older than her actual age.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jasmine was a target when a hater took to social media to make a disparaging comment about her appearance based on her age.

She shared a screenshot of the comment in a recent Instagram Reel, which read, “she is shes only 38, I thought she was in her 50s.”

Along with the screenshot, Jasmine recorded a video of herself responding to the criticism, along with a lengthy clap back in her caption.

Jasmine Pineda fires back after being told she looks like she’s ‘in her 50s’

Jasmine infused her comeback with a positive attitude and a smile, sarcastically telling her hater, “Hi, Katie, I really hope you are doing great. Well, um, if I look 50, that’s okay, then that’s my age.”

“Or if you think I’m 60, I’m 70, I’m 80, then that is my age,” Jasmine continued. “Girl, I don’t have a problem with that because, at the end of the day, age is just a number, and what really matters is that we make our life journey here on Earth the best.”

In her caption, Jasmine wrote that she will no longer be distracted by the things that used to get her down and said that she’s “made peace” with her past and anyone who has hurt or abandoned her.

Jasmine concluded her caption with an upbeat message, telling her fans, followers, and haters, “P.S. I’m whatever age I look to you : either older, younger or my actual age. It’s not a problem for me 😇,” adding the hashtag #killthemwithkindness.

The 90 Day Fiance star has previously faced online backlash regarding her appearance

Coming under fire for her appearance is nothing new for Jasmine. Just last month, the reality TV star addressed the backlash she’s received for her “fake” lips and body, admitting that pointing out the work she’s had done is like telling her that “today is Saturday.”

“I don’t see the point of people highlighting something that I already know,” Jasmine admitted.

Jasmine’s appearance has changed drastically since 90 Day Fiance viewers were introduced to her during Season 5 of Before the 90 Days. A multitude of procedures accounts for her altered appearance, and she’s been open about what she’s had done.

The list of surgeries and procedures Jasmine has undergone include breast augmentation, lip fillers, lip blushing, eyebrow microblading, and blepharoplasty to remove excess skin from her eyelids.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.