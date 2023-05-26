Jasmine Pineda is giving ‘main character energy’ in a pink string bikini

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda certainly knows how to turn heads.

The Panamanian beauty has an amazing physique thanks to a strict vegan diet and regular exercise, and she isn’t afraid to show it off.

That’s exactly what the TLC star did in a recent Instagram post, highlighting the fruits of her labor.

Jasmine struck a sultry pose from a rooftop balcony for the stunning shot, clad in a teeny-weeny bubblegum pink bikini.

The South American stunner rocked her pastel two-piece, which featured a cluster of pink pearls on the top and barely-there bottoms with a string-tie waist.

Jasmine added a straw sun hat to shield herself from the UV rays and wore her long, dark tresses down.

Jasmine Pineda is a ‘legend’ as she shows off her incredible figure in a skimpy two-piece

The 36-year-old beauty had a serious expression on her face as she gazed at the camera, showcasing her glowing complexion and pink-hued makeup palette to complement the color of her swimsuit.

Jasmine’s curves and cinched waistline took center stage in the photo as she held onto a nearby tree, slightly popping her hip to accentuate her toned abs.

Jasmine was clearly feeling confident in the photo, as evidenced by her caption.

The post, which received over 1,100 likes, was captioned, “Oh babe…this is my world and you’re just living in it 💋 #maincharacterenergy #marvelous #imalegend #beforethe90days #90dayfiance.”

Jasmine is a fitness enthusiast and devoted vegan

Jasmine often shares footage of herself in her Instagram Stories enjoying her favorite vegan foods and working out at the gym. The fitness enthusiast has transformed her body with a regimented diet, exercise routine, and using a waist trainer.

One of her favorite ways to stay in shape is using the stair climber. Jasmine also lifts weights to stay strong and keep herself in tip-top shape.

Jasmine will return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise with her fiance Gino Palazzolo

Jasmine and her American fiance, Gino Palazzolo, will return to the 90 Day Fiance franchise for Season 6 of Before the 90 Days. Previews for the season show that Jasmine and Gino continue to struggle in their relationship.

Jasmine is still awaiting her K-1 visa to live with Gino in the U.S. and meanwhile, they are facing issues with communication, trust, and being satisfied in the bedroom.

While 90 Day Fiance viewers await Jasmine and Gino’s return to TLC, the couple has sparked rumors that their relationship is on the rocks. They’ve followed and unfollowed each other on Instagram, and in March 2023, Jasmine concerned her fans when she implied that she and Gino had split.

Despite the chatter surrounding her engagement to Gino, Jasmine has yet to respond to the gossip.

Despite the chatter surrounding her engagement to Gino, Jasmine has yet to respond to the gossip.