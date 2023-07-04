Jasmine Pineda is ‘feelin’ cute’ in skimpy patriotic bikini for Fourth of July

Jasmine Pineda may not be a United States citizen yet, but the 90 Day Fiance beauty is celebrating America’s birthday in style.

The Panamanian native wished her American fans a Happy Fourth of July in a sizzling hot bikini photo.

Taking to Instagram, the brunette bombshell showed off her tanned and toned physique in a barely-there bikini fashioned after the American flag.

Jasmine went ultra-busty in the two-piece, barely covering her upper half. Her bikini bottoms showcased her flat abs, and she added a white sunhat to shade herself from the sun.

The TLC star struck a sultry pose from aboard a boat, holding onto her hat with one arm and clenching the bottom of her seat with the other.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jasmine’s shapely legs were posed with one up, one down, and she smiled slightly with her mouth closed in the alluring image, looking healthy and carefree.

The photo was snapped in Isla Saboga, an uninhabited island in the Pearl Islands featuring peaceful beaches tucked away in a peaceful location.

In the caption of the post, Jasmine wrote, “Feelin’ cute in red, white, and blue ❤️🤍💙 I want you to have a happy 4th of July! 🇺🇸”

“Thank you to all my American friends all over the world that have always shown me nothing but love, kindness and support. You, Americans, are the nicest people and I love you all so much 🥰,” Jasmine continued.

“You have a genuine Panamanian friend in me and you’re always welcome to visit my amazing country 🇵🇦”

Jasmine’s post received thousands of likes, and her fans and followers commented on how incredible she looked in the shot.

Jasmine Pineda claims she doesn’t know where her fiance Gino Palazzolo is

Perhaps the most surprising comment, however, came from Jasmine herself.

When asked by a fan where her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, was, Jasmine replied, “Idk 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Jasmine claims she’s unaware of where Gino is. Pic credit:

So far this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, things have been ultra-tense between Jasmine and Gino.

Continuing from last season, Gino and Jasmine are still arguing over finances, and Jasmine isn’t happy with Gino’s performance – or lack thereof – in the bedroom.

Things came to a head when Gino refused to peel potatoes without the “proper equipment” and again when he brought up the notion of a prenuptial agreement. Jasmine broke off their engagement — and decided she would keep the engagement ring — but ultimately, she and Gino reconciled.

It’s unclear whether the couple is still together present day. Jasmine has been in Panama as she awaits her K-1 visa approval and keeps herself busy in the meantime.

The 90 Day Fiance beauty maintains her bikini body with a vegan diet and a rigorous exercise routine

One way that Jasmine passes her time is by exercising, which is a passion of hers, hence her rocking bikini body.

Jasmine is also a staunch vegan and often shares her vegan recipes with her fans and followers and takes them along for her sweat sessions at the gym.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old boasts about being a vegan on Instagram and, last year, cited the reason she decided not to eat any food derived from animals.

“It’s pretty amazing to wake up every morning, knowing that every decision I make is to cause as little harm as possible. It’s a pretty fantastic way to live,” Jasmine wrote in the caption of a post in which she showcased herself wearing a waist trainer and posing on an overpass.

“Vegan is just pure love. Love for animals, love for the planet, and love for yourself,” she added. “I can’t think of anything better in the world to be but a vegan ❤️🥰”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.