90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Jasmine Pineda is on a mission to get back to a more natural look.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Jasmine told her fans and followers that she suffers from alopecia.

The condition causes her hair to fall out in clumps. She documented her hair loss journey in a vulnerable video last month, showing her fans how handfuls of hair fell out as she ran her fingers through it.

Jasmine usually sports wigs or extensions to make herself feel better about her hair loss. But now, she’s trying out a more natural approach.

Taking to Instagram this week, Jasmine shared a carousel of three photos of herself with a new shorter hairdo.

In contrast to her typical long, curly hair, Jasmine looked fantastic with a shoulder-grazing, straight style with blunt bangs.

Jasmine posed with a serious expression on her face, casually clad in a white t-shirt. The natural light from outside cast a beautiful glow on Jasmine’s flawless complexion, and it appeared that she was makeup-free, other than the shading on her lips, which she had blushed.

Jasmine captioned her post, “Embracing my natural hair 💕.”

In her Instagram Story, Jasmine shared another selfie, this time in black and white. Jasmine was clad in a white tank top and wore a simple pendant necklace, again with a serious expression on her face.

She also noted that she’s going au naturel with her nails too. In another slide, Jasmine showed off her fresh baby pink manicure and captioned it, “Embracing my natural nails.”

Jasmine is an open book when it comes to her personal life. After her appearance on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alongside her fiance, Gino Palazzolo, Jasmine has grown her social media following.

Jasmine is popular on YouTube and Cameo

She runs two Instagram accounts, where she has amassed over 240,000 combined followers, and has a YouTube channel, @jasminepineda5100, where she boasts 3,170 subscribers.

Jasmine documents everything from her workouts to her favorite recipes to her cosmetic procedures on her YouTube channel.

Jasmine also interacts with her fans and followers via Cameo. For $50, fans can request a personalized video from Jasmine or a live video call for $150.

In her Cameo bio, Jasmine lists herself as a cast member from Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. She adds, “I’ll make your cameo the most memorable! Thank you so much for leaving a review ❤️ I really appreciate your support with my cameos. I promise I’ll do my best.”

It seems as though Jasmine’s fans are pleased with her services too. Of the 225 reviews that Jasmine has received, her average rating is 4.98 out of 5 stars.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.