Jasmine Pineda is dissolving her lip filler — Here’s why

90 Day Fiance star Jasmine Pineda is on a mission to achieve perfection when it comes to her appearance.

Jasmine doesn’t shy away from admitting to having work done to alter her looks.

In addition to breast augmentation, semi-permanent makeup on her eyebrows and lips, blepharoplasty to remove excess skin around the eyes, and Xeomin injections, Jasmine regularly gets lip filler injections.

As a result, Jasmine’s pout is ultra plump, and she likes it that way, despite what her critics have to say about it.

So it came as a bit of a shock when Jasmine announced that she’d be dissolving her lip filler.

The 37-year-old reality TV star uploaded a car selfie to her Instagram Story with a message for her 161,000 followers explaining her upcoming procedure.

Jasmine Pineda explains why she’s having her lip filler dissolved

“Today I have the first session of dissolving my lip fillers (it cost the same as getting them done btw),” Jasmine explained in the caption below her selfie.

“I’ll tell you what’s my plan and why I did it soon,” she added.

During a trip to the gym, Jasmine recorded herself and told her fans why she’d be reversing her ample lips.

While pointing to her upper right lip, Jasmine explained that the filler had migrated to other parts of her face.

“I’m a perfectionist, and I don’t like how it looks,” Jasmine said of her decision.

The 90 Day Fiance star will return in two weeks to have more filler injected

If you thought Jasmine was dissolving her filler and then calling it a day, however, you’re mistaken. She’s only having the filler dissolved so that she can start over again in a couple of weeks.

After discussing her filler with her plastic surgeon, Jasmine decided that after having it dissolved, she’d return in two weeks to have them redone, this time with a better quality, softer filler.

Jasmine continued to make it clear that she “loves” her lips “so freaking much,” adding, “As long as I’m happy with it, that’s all that matters.”

Jasmine has been focusing on embracing her natural beauty in recent months

The Panamanian beauty recently told her fans that she was on a mission to achieve a more natural look overall, but it’s clear that doesn’t include her lips.

After sporting wigs and extensions for years, Jasmine decided to go au naturel and cut her hair, embracing her natural beauty. Jasmine has also given up her once-long acrylic nails and often goes makeup-free on social media these days.

In addition to some cosmetic tweaks here and there, one thing that Jasmine is adamant about that doesn’t involve needles or scalpels is her fitness routine.

Jasmine is a staunch vegan and exercises daily. Her followers can typically catch her at the gym, getting in her cardio and lifting weights to keep herself fit and maintain her enviable figure.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.